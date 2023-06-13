Spider-Verse's Shameik Moore Reveals Peter Parker Actor He'd Like Live-Action Miles Morales To Cross Over With: 'Best Spider-Man Movie Ever'

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

If we’ve learned anything about the spider-centric multiverse on the big-screen over the years, it’s that anything can happen – and “anyone can wear the mask,” of course. And following Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse 's release earlier this month, fans are starting to speculate about the possibilities for Miles Morales in Beyond The Spider-Verse and well, beyond. We’ve already heard that a live-action Morales project is in the cards for the future, but who would the character’s voice actor Shameik Moore like to see him crossover with? Well, he has an idea, and he thinks it could make for the "best" movie involving the character.

Recent conversations revolving around Shameik Moore playing Miles Morales in live-action spurred discourse about whether he’d be too old to play the character outside of animation. At this point, we don’t know what the specific plans for Miles on the big screen are, but Moore did recently speak about his favorite actors who have played Peter Parker while he was at Dallas Fan Expo over the weekend. CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable was present at Moore’s Q&A panel, where the voice actor first spoke to which version of the web-slinger he pictures first when the hero’s name is mentioned. In his words:

It's between Drake Bell and Tobey Maguire. . . . I've definitely watched that animated series. But no, I mean, honestly, when I think about Spider-Man, I think about Tobey, period.

Of course, Tobey Maguire's version is the one that the Dope alum grew up with and the live-action version of Peter Parker that so many of us likely think of first. That's because Maguire dazzled so many of us through Sam Raimi's films during the 2000s. But Shameik Moore also lovingly mentioned Drake Bell -- a fellow Spidey voice actor who portrayed Peter Parker in the Ultimate Spider-Man series. Moore was then asked of the three live-action actors to take up the mantle, which one he’d most like to work with. Here’s how he responded:

That's a two-part question. Though Tobey is my favorite, I think it would be between Andrew and Tom. I think I wouldn't mind Andrew, because I just think his Peter and my Miles would be very... it just would be an edgier movie, you know? And I think Tom would be... I think me and Tom would be just iconic. I think that would be the one that really just [would make you say,] 'Holy, that was the best Spider Man movie ever made.'

It’s so difficult to pick one and, honestly, Shameik Moore went for a smart answer by sharing some reasoning why his Miles Morales could fit in with any and all of them. While the Sam Raimi-created iteration is his favorite Peter Parker of all time, Moore is really hoping to share the screen with our current star behind the live-action role, Tom Holland. When considering a collaboration with the actor, he imagines it could be the “best” Spider-Man movie we’ve ever seen. That's a big claim, but he may be onto something

For the record, Tobey Maguire hasn’t been shy about sharing his interest in returning to play Parker after starring in No Way Home. And Tom Holland is in early talks for a fourth movie in his series, which he recently said has been affected by the writers strike.

Across The Spider-Verse didn’t feature any major live-action crossovers. Though one character does mention Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker appear via archive footage. One does have to wonder if the final installment of the trilogy will include more of the live-action Peter Parkers and if it will set up Miles Morales in the MCU. Time will tell if it's Shameik Moore who ends up being the one to bring him to life outside of the animated. And if he does, I'm sure he'll be eager to make that "best" movie ever a reality.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, currently set for release on March 29, 2024. And of course, ahead of that, check out Across the Spider-Verse in theaters now and is on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.