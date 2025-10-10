Tom Holland’s Back On The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set, And This Has My Spidey Senses Tingling

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the next movie slated on the upcoming Marvel movies schedule, with principal photography beginning in early August. However, a little over two weeks ago, it was reported that Tom Holland was hospitalized for a concussion, promoting a pause in filming. But now my Spidey senses are tingling thanks to footage showing Holland back on the set of this 2026 movie release.

This footage comes to us from Entertainment Tonight, and it first shows Holland pantomiming web shooting near a helicopter, and then at a later point looking at what I assume is the Brand New Day script on a clipboard. It’s not much, but it’s still good to see the Peter Parker actor back at it. Previously, on September 28, Holland posted on social media that he was “on the mend and feeling better.”

I’m glad that this injury Tom Holland suffered wasn’t anything too severe, and that he was given the time to recover before getting back into Spidey mode. Cameras are currently rolling in Basingstoke, England, and Michael Mando, who’s reprising Mac Gargan for the first time since Spider-Man: Homecoming, has also been spotted on set. It’s unclear when production is expected to finish, but it’ll surely need to be in the next few months in order to allow enough time for postproduction.

No specific plot details for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been announced yet, but there is a handful of things that have been pieced together thanks to the various castings. On the villain side of things, Mando’s Gargan will become The Scorpion, and it was also reported last month that Marvin Jones III will appear as the crime boss Tombstone, whom he previously voiced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Then when it comes to Spider-Man’s allies in Brand New Day, it was first announced that Jon Bernthal is coming back as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher. This will mark his first big screen appearance as the gun-toting antihero after years of TV appearances, most recently in Daredevil: Born Again, and it’s rumored that Punisher will come into “direct conflict” with Tombstone. Mark Ruffalo is also allegedly reprising Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk, although the actor hadn’t received the script in early September. It’s also rumored we’ll see Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, thrown into the mix, and Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are confirmed to be reprising MJ and Ned, respectively.

On top of that, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman have all been cast in undisclosed roles for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this time around, and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers once again penned the script. Catch the upcoming Spider-Man movie’s release in theaters on July 31, 2026.