Tom Holland Gave Fans An Update After Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Injury Reports Ran Around

As it’s been four years since we saw Tom Holland don the Spidey suit in No Way Home, it’s a relief to know that filming for his MCU sequel, Brand New Day is up and running. Unfortunately, reports recently circulated about Holland being injured while on set, which put filming on pause for a bit. Almost a week later, though, Holland gave fans an update on how he’s doing, and admirers can all rest assured.

Because No Way Home was shot during the COVID pandemic, Tom Holland said he was “obviously over the moon” about filming going back to normal for Brand New Day production in Glasgow. This past week, though, it was reported that the Cherry actor “cracked his head” on set due to a stunt going wrong and was treated for a mid concussion. Thankfully, Holland updated his fans this weekend on Instagram about how he’s going, and he included that in a post about an event he's passionate about:

Based on Holland’s video, it looks like The Impossible actor was in great spirits at his family’s charity event. The Brothers Trust, run by the Marvel actor and his three brothers, hosted a big event at Christie’s auction house in London, where Holland was seen looking dapper and posing with his beautiful fiancée and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. Also in attendance was Ned actor Jacob Batalon, whose on-set Brand New Day photo confirmed his character’s return in the upcoming MCU movie.

The elegant and wonderful-looking night also saw Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, being served to guests. There was also a Posh Pub Quiz event, and it looked like attendees had a lot of fun taking part in it. If anything, though, I'm just happy to read that Holland is "feeling better and on the mend" following his on-set accident.

While the BAFTA winner was able to make it to the charity event, he apologized in his caption that he had “to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend.” While The Sun reported Holland left the event “after feeling ill,” it’s comforting to know he was still dedicated to showing up, even if he couldn’t stick around the entire time.

Tom Holland isn’t a stranger to getting hurt while doing stunt work. In fact, the actor previously described himself as “injury-prone,” as he hurt his knee during No Way Home filming and was sent home to recover for three days.

Even while filming his debut MCU film, Captain America: Civil War, Holland said he fell and “bashed [his] face” in front of the crew. While he hilariously admitted it wasn't a “heroic moment” for him, we can’t blame the action star for that. What we should o is give him credit for still picking himself up and continuing to play the beloved Peter Parker.

At present, I'm just hopeful that Tom Holland doesn't have any other non-heroic moments while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. I'd imagine, however, that after this latest incident, the cast and crew will work accordingly to ensure that the leading man -- as well as other cast and crew members -- are safe. Make sure to add the 2026 movie release to your watchlist, as it'll web its way into theaters on July 31st.