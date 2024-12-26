Wild Spider-Man 4 Rumor Claims Deadpool & Wolverine Inspiration, And I Think That’s The Perfect Choice After No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, bringing new projects to fans in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest blockbuster to hit the big screen was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. One upcoming Marvel movie that fans have endless questions about is Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man movie, especially after the heartbreaking ending of No Way Home. A wild rumor claims the fourth movie will be inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine, and I think that’s the perfect choice after No Way Home.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the ways that Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox has opened the door for more characters to join the MCU. And after Deadpool & Wolverine was so wildly successful, a rumor from TheCosmicCircus claims that the studio is hoping to produce a similar team-up project with two (or more) of the Spider-Men actors. And that sounds like the only thing that could be better than seeing them cameo in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home united the three Peter Parker actors, resulting in excellent chemistry and some awesome action sequences. And since Peter's loved ones from his own universe no longer know who he is, it makes a great deal of sense to pair him with another Spider-Man or two in his next big adventure.

No Way Home had tons of cameos, including both villains and heroes from the previous two Spider-Man franchises. While that was a thrilling moviegoing experience, the next chapter should bring something new and fresh. And what would be better than seeing two or three Peter Parkers paired for a full blown adventure?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Clearly Deadpool & Wolverine being such a hit is going to influence future MCU projects. The threequel's box office performance came at a perfect time, and stood in stark juxtaposition to recent flops like The Marvels. And it would make sense if Kevin Feige and company tried to learn some lessons from Shawn Levy's blockbuster.

Another way that the Deadpool 3 movie will presumably impact future MCU projects is by having the two characters join in crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps that and/or Secret Wars will be able to bring together both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as well as multiple Spider-Men. This is all speculation at this point, but Tom Holland's popularity as Peter Parker cannot be understated. Fans also responded strongly to seeing both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in the suit, including calls for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to finally come to fruition.

