Stephen Amell Got Honest About Reprising Green Arrow For The Flash Season 9 And Dropped An F-Bomb While Making Appeal To Fans

DC Comics no doubt know that 2023 marks the end of an era, as The CW’s Arrowvverse will take its final bow via The Flash Season 9. It’s a somewhat sad occasion for fans of the long-running superhero TV universe, but the show is seeking to close things out on a high note. The Grant Gustin-fronted show is bringing back a cavalcade of franchise alums, including beloved Arrow star Stephen Amell . The news seemed to come as a surprise to some fans, and Amell has since gotten honest about his return. Additionally, he dropped an f-bomb while making an appeal to those awaiting the episode.

Stephen Amell has been plenty busy since he hung up his bow when Arrow closed out its run in 2020. The 41-year-old actor has participated in some wrestling engagements, and that passion spilled over into his Starz sports dramedy Heels , which premiered in 2021. So with other gigs on his plate at the moment, what made the actor want to don his jade outfit once more? When taking to Instagram , he shared a video, further confirming his reprisal. And when asked why (and how) he’s getting back into the superhero fold, he suggested that fans shouldn’t worry much about that:

Uh yeah, I’m coming back for the ninth and final season of The Flash. Why? Doesn’t matter. How? Doesn’t matter. [Producer] Greg Berlanti called me up, and he said, ‘The Flash is ending, would you like to…’ And I said, ‘Yes, you don’t even have to finish your sentence.’ I have always, always loved coming over – as Oliver Queen, Green Arrow, Spectre, a Nazi, The Flash, you name it – to The Flash, I love the cast, I love the crew. So for Greg Berlanti thank you for everything. For [showrunner] Eric Wallace, thank you. For Grant [Gustin] and Candice [Patton] and Danielle [Panabaker], who’s directing, and the rest of the cast, thank you for having me.

I think the actor summed all of that up quite nicely. But he wasn’t finished there because, as mentioned, he threw in an f-bomb for good measure while asking the fans for one thing. And you can honestly understand where the entertainer is coming from on this one:

Don’t ask me anymore fucking questions about it. Just tune in when it airs later this year.

And that’s that. It’s nice to get further confirmation from the actor himself, who also acknowledged his return using a Twitter post. There are still plenty of variables to consider here, however, with the biggest being that Oliver Queen died near the end of Arrow as a result of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Perhaps he’ll re-appear courtesy of a flashback or maybe even a supernatural dream sequence. Whatever the case, I’m sure the writers have put a lot of thought into this major development.

As previously mentioned, Stephen Amell – who discussed another turn as Green Arrow just recently – isn’t the only Arrowverse alum returning to send The Flash off in style. David Ramsey will reappear as fan-favorite character John Diggle, and Keiynan Lonsdale will once again suit up as Wally West/Kid Flash. The villainous Ramsey Rosso a.k.a. Bloodwork, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy is set to rear his ugly head in Season 9 as well. If that weren’t all, Supergirl alum Nicole Maines is playing Nia Nal/Dreamer again, while Batwoman ’s Javicia Leslie is returning as a new character.

There’s a lot to look forward to in this last stretch of episodes, and Stephen Amell’s return as Oliver Queen is just the icing on the cake. Hopefully, the show not only provides him with a meaningful guest spot but can also close out this final leg of its TV race strong.