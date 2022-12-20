Arrow's Stephen Amell Weighs In On Possibly Returning As Green Arrow Amid Shakeups At DC

It’s been almost three years since Stephen Amell took his final bow as the Green Arrow, and with the Arrowverse slowly dying down on The CW, it may be too late for the actor to return to the role once again on TV. However, with shakeups going down at DC, could he be up to joining the Justice League on the big screen?

In a new interview with Greek House Show, Stephen Amell opened up about the possibility of returning to the role as the hooded vigilante, but not necessarily on the small screen. Following Henry Cavil’s departure as Superman and Wonder Woman 3’s reported cancellation, the future of the DCEU is seemingly up in the air. Amell was asked about whether he would want to appear in the cinematic universe as the Green Arrow, and he was all for continuing to tell Oliver Queen’s story:

If I'm gonna be a part of the DCEU, I'd probably just want to play the Green Arrow in there. I don't know. I mean, are they still separate? Didn't we have two Flashes in the Arrowverse at one point? So, I don't know. We'll see. Whatever they want.

As of now, there is no DCEU Green Arrow, so Stephen Amell hypothetically still has a chance. And even if there was a Green Arrow already cast, or another one gets cast in the future, who's to say that a multiversal twist couldn't happen to have more than one Emerald Archer? Plus, fans can’t forget about Ezra Miller making a cameo on The Flash opposite Grant Gustin, so if the DCEU can be in the Arrowverse, why can’t it be the other way around? Or at least a Green Arrow from another universe still played by Amell, in light of how Arrow ended?

If Stephen Amell were to be in the DCEU as the Green Arrow, it wouldn’t necessarily be with the Justice League or other heroes. Although he had his own show with Arrow, Amell would still want a separate movie if given the opportunity, mostly because of second chances:

If I had to pick one, I'd pick my own movie, only because there's so many things that, selfishly, I would like to do with Arrow that we couldn't necessarily do on TV.

Arrow lasted for eight seasons on The CW and nearly spawned the spinoff series Green Arrow and the Canaries. Amell's series kicked off what would become the Arrowverse, and beloved DC heroes joined the network, but it was separate from the movies. While it’s hard to tell whether some of the Arrowverse could bleed into the DCEU, it sounds like the actor is interested in continuing Oliver’s story if given the right kind of chance. It's not surprising since Oliver is always with him.

With the shakeups happening at DC lately on top of the Warner Bros. Discovery debacle, it's unknown what the DCEU will look like in the future, as well as who will be part of it. After everything going on with Ezra Miller, fans have also been campaigning for The Flash’s Grant Gustin to take over the role as the Scarlet Speedster on the big screen, especially with the superhero series coming to an end in 2023. If, by some miracle, Gustin and Amell come together again to reprise their roles in the DCEU, even for just a movie or two, it would be something that superhero fans could celebrate.

Since The Flash is part of the 2023 TV schedule and is now the last remaining Arrowverse series after DC’s Stargirl’s finale, only time will tell if we will see these same heroes again on the big screen. For now, you can always revisit Amell's time as the Green Arrow with Arrow streaming via a Netflix subscription.