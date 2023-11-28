Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Reveals How He’d Like To Return To DC

The DCEU has been full of twists and turns, including major shakeups behind the scenes. Case in point: James Gunn and Peter Safran being named co-CEOs and forming a new shared universe entirely. There are countless questions about what’s coming next, starting with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters . What we know is limited, Gunn confirmed that only 3 major chraters are expected to reprise their roles in the new DCU . And Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman recently revealed how he’d like to return to DC.

Kinnaman made his debut as Rick Flagg in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad , although the movie failed to impress in theaters. He was one of the few actors to reprise their roles for Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was an R-rated take on the same team. The Altered Carbon actor spoke to ComicBook about the idea of doing another DC project, where he shared:

I think [I'd want to play] an all-new character. I haven't talked to James [Gunn] in a while but maybe I'll come in and do a nasty villain.

There you have it. Rather than getting a third crack at Rick Flagg, it looks like Kinnaman is ready to flex his villainous muscles if/when he gets to reunite with James Gunn on another DC project. Considering that Gunn and Safran are crafting a new slate of movie and TV projets, it definitely doesn’t seem out of the question.

Given how much mystery is surrounding the upcoming DC movies , there are countless rumors about what might be coming on the small and silver screens. The studio has largely been keeping its cards close to the chest, although James Gunn occasionally debunks rumors on social media to help stop the rumor mill from getting too crazy. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later, including whether or not Kinnaman gets his wish and makes his villainous debut in the new shared universe.

Clearly Joel Kinnaman had a good time collaborating with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad, and I’me eager to see where their professional relationship might end up going. And since he worked on two very different projects as Flagg, he should presumably be able to embody another character in the forthcoming shared universe.

As previously mentioned, only a handful of characters are expected to carry over from the DCEU to the new DCU. Namely Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, John Cena’s Peacemaker, and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beeetle. Maridueña reveled Gunn let him in on that news early, securing his future as his teenage superhero.