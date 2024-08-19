Someone Asked James Gunn About CGI Quality In Superman After The Flash And Others Have Faced Problems. How His DC Flick Is Handling It

2023's The Flash was memorable, though maybe not for the reasons the filmmakers intended. The movie The Flash faced widespread criticism for its, shall we say, "less than stellar" CGI—who could forget those unsettling falling babies? They still haunt my nightmares. But bad CGI is an equal-opportunity complaint, with several Marvel movies facing similar criticisms in recent years. With poor visual effects becoming a growing concern in superhero movies , someone has finally asked James Gunn how he plans to handle it in his upcoming Superman and other DC projects. The filmmaker didn't hesitate to explain how he and DC plan to address this escalating issue.

Recently, a fan took to Threads to ask the filmmaker-turned-DC Co-Studio head directly about his approach to visual effects ahead of the 2025 movie release . The fan expressed concerns shared by many about the state of visual effects in modern superhero flicks, pointing out the struggles faced by overworked and underpaid VFX artists, which have led to subpar CGI in several big-budget movies, and asked if Gunn plans to take a different approach with his DC movies.

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy helmer responded candidly, highlighting his long-standing commitment to quality in visual effects and respect for the artists who bring his films to life:

If you do some research you’ll see my films have always taken a different approach and I’ve always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly, and the respect they deserve. And the quality of the VFX in those films is uniformly great because of it (and because my friends at Weta and Framestore and ILM and more are amazingly talented).

The St. Louis-born filmmaker's reply emphasizes not just his philosophy but also his track record. Known for films like Marvel’s Guardians and DC’s The Suicide Squad, Gunn has consistently delivered visually stunning movies that resonate with audiences and critics. His collaboration with top-tier VFX houses like Weta Digital, Framestore, and Industrial Light & Magic has produced some of the most memorable visual effects in recent cinematic history.

The Slither writer further elaborated on his approach to the VFX process in the upcoming first chapter of Gods and Monsters :

This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they’ve been hard at work on many shots for months before that. This is why we start heartily editing during the shoot. It’s why I prepare so vigorously and why we only shoot finished screenplays. And Supergirl, which I’m not directing, is being handled the same way. I can’t praise the VFX artists that help us create magic enough.

Notably, The Flash's director, Andy Muschietti, defended the visual effects in the 2023 release, explaining they were intentionally designed to reflect Barry Allen’s distorted perspective. Despite Muschietti’s explanation, many fans were unconvinced and stuck to their opinions about the film’s effects and those in other big-budget productions.

James Gunn’s comments offer insight into the meticulous planning and craftsmanship he brings to his projects. By wrapping up principal photography well before the release date and giving the VFX teams ample time to perfect their work without the stress of tight deadlines, he’s laying the groundwork for a visually stunning addition to the long-standing legacy of movies about the Man of Steel.

