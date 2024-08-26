DC’s James Gunn Snuck In The First Look At Superman’s Jimmy Olsen As Part Of A Sweet Anniversary Tribute

The superhero genre continues to dominate pop culture, on both the small and silver screens. With the DCEU ended (and streaming with a Max subscription), fans are looking forward to the new DCU, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. This franchise will kick off with James Gunn's Superman movie, and the acclaimed filmmaker snuck in the first look at Superman’s Jimmy Olsen as part of a sweet anniversary tribute.

What we know about Superman is super limited, but that hasn't stopped fan excitement from steadily building. This is partly thanks to the Superman cast list, which includes The Santa Clarita Diet actor Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Gunn reflected on that character's anniversary on the page via Twitter, and included a sneak peek of Gisondo's take on the Daily Bugle photographer. Check it out below:

Happy Anniversary to Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as “office boy” in Action Comics 6). Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster & Bob Maxwell. I can’t wait for you to see @SkylerGisondo’s portrayal in #Superman on July… pic.twitter.com/PG7DdF7QSLAugust 25, 2024

Honestly, he really looks the part. Gunn carefully assembled his cast for Superman, and it's full of killer talent. While it's unclear how Jimmy Olsen will factor into the story of the upcoming DC movie, but comic book purists will be pleased that he's finally retuning to the big screen in a significant way.

Jimmy Olsen has had a long history in Superman media, including TV shows, comics, animated projects, and on the big screen. While he's not a hero himself, the photographer often gets involved in adventures, usually thanks to encouragement by Lois Lane. And there will be a lot to photograph in Gunn's movie, as Superman will feature other heroes in addition to Clark Kent.

In theaters, Jimmy Olsen was briefly featured in Batman v Superman, although it was quite the departure from the young photographer that fans know and love. Instead he was a grown man who was only pretending to be a photographer for Amy Adams' Lois Lane, and instead was a CIA plant who was on his own mission. He was killed shortly after this revelation occurred, during a conflict with a War Lord prior to Superman coming in to rescue Lois.

Fans are curious about exactly what James Gunn has up his sleeve for the Superman movie, and how it'll affect future projects coming to the DCU. From what limited information is out, it doesn't look like it'll be a typical origin story, where David Corenswet's title character only becomes a bonafide hero in the final moments. Instead Superman will be established and he'll be interacting with a group of other heroes including Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan's Rex Mason / Metamorpho, and Edi Gathegi's Michael Holt / Mister Terrific. And smart money says these other heroes will be back for future appearances in the burgeoning shared universe.

All will be revealed when Superman hits theaters on July 11th, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.