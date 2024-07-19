‘James Gunn Really Lucked Out’: Twisters Director Remembers David Corenswet Coming Back To Set After Superman Auditions

The role of Superman is iconic and so the casting for it is incredibly important to fans , and to the success of a movie. Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Henry Cavill, and many others have donned the blue tights and red cape. For James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, actor David Corenswet will take up the mantle. Before Corenswet takes on the role of Kansas-raised Clark Kent and his alter ego Superman, he will star in much anticipated Twisters. Director Lee Isaac Chung talked about when David Corenswet came back to set after the Superman auditions.

Superman will be Corenswet’s biggest film role to date. His other credits include Affairs of State, The Sunlit Night, Look Both Ways, Pearl, and of course Twisters. Audiences aren’t that familiar with him, but if James Gunn and others are correct then by the time Superman premieres people will embrace him as Clark Kent. While appearing on the Inside Total Film podcast, The Twisters’ director discussed a slight change in Corenswet and how he could see him really embody the role of Clark Kent and Superman. During the interview he said:

I remember when he came back from auditions in Los Angeles. He came back to set and he was still carrying himself that Superman to us. He's someone who stays within the role a little bit. I'm not saying he's method. But, he kind of takes on that aura a bit…When he came back from that audition, I remember feeling that he must have got it. It was this weird sense I had that he just looked the part and felt the part. I feel James Gunn really lucked out finding this guy because he's going to kill it. (via Inside Total Film)

The time in between auditioning for the role of Superman and coming back to finish filming Twisters had a somewhat noticeable impact on Corenswet. According to Lee Isaac Chung, he not only looked the part, which is half the battle for the casting of the character, but people around him noticed that he also felt like the Kryptonian. It probably also helped that Twisters is set in the Midwest, and Superman is a farm boy from Kansas. He isn’t the only one to allude to this about Corenswet either. A while back The Boys star Jack Quaid also talked about similar feelings about Corenswet after he had auditioned for the same role.

James Gunn’s Superman is a little less than a year away from premiering so audience’s will have to wait to see if Corenswet’s portrayal lives up to the hype and the iconography of the character. Filming of Superman in Cleveland is done with principal photography still left to shoot, but the movie is closer than ever to being finished. In the meantime there is no shortage of superhero movies coming out and Twisters opens this week so audiences can see the actor in action.