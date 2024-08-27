Watch The Twisters Cast’s Adorable Reaction To Learning David Corenswet Was Cast As Superman

In summer 2023, roughly six months after it was announced that Henry Cavill wouldn’t continue playing Superman after all following his cameo in Black Adam, David Corenswet was tapped to play the newest cinematic incarnation of the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s Superman movie. At the time this news came out, Twisters, one of Corenswet’s two movies that have come out on the 2024 movies schedule, was filming. So to throw some love their costar’s way, the Twisters cast recorded an adorable reaction of them learning that Corenswet would play Superman in the upcoming DC movie.

We have Brandon Perea to thank for recording this amazing moment on the Twisters set last summer, as he finally shared the brief, yet hilarious video of him, Glen Powell and more celebrating Corenswet’s casting on his Instagram account. Check it out!

While simply seeing the Twisters cast jump for joy that David Corenswet will be bringing Superman to life in the new DC Universe continuity, what makes this video even better for me is Brandon Perea trying to “fly” at the end of it. There’s no padding on the ground, so he definitely fell flat onto the pavement, and to use a long-outdated line, that’s gotta hurt! But hey, Perea wanted to show his excitement for Corenswet, so what better way to do that than imitate flying like Superman himself? Ok, maybe he should have picked a less painful option, but then it wouldn’t have been as entertaining.

It’s nice to see that Perea, Powell and everyone else being so supportive of David Corenswet once the news of his Superman casting came in. Granted, he was by no means an unknown at this point, with his previous credits including Pearl, The Politician and We Own This City. But there’s no question that Superman is his biggest role yet, and we’ll see how he does following in the footsteps of people like the aforementioned Henry Cavill, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin and more a little under a year from now.

Other members of the Superman cast include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane (who was announced the same day as Corenswet), Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, whom James Gunn shared a first look at for an anniversary tribute to the character. Although Creature Commandos will officially launch the DC Universe when it premieres to Max subscription holders this December, Gunn has said that he and Peter Safran, who co-runs DC Studios with him, consider Superman to be the “true beginning” of this shared continuity. Principal photography began on February 29, the day we got our first look at the Kingdom Come-inspired Superman symbol on David Corenswet’s costume, and cameras ceased rolling on July 30.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. In addition to still playing in theaters, Twisters can now be purchased or rented digitally, and hopefully it’ll be available to stream on Peacock before the year is over.