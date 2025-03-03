Patrick Schwarzenegger Apparently Auditioned For James Gunn's Superman, But I Know The Character He'd Be Way More Perfect For

When James Gunn launched his search for the next Superman, countless actors threw their hats in the ring, hoping to don the red cape for the upcoming DC movie. While David Corenswet ultimately won the coveted role in the release, it turns out one unexpected contender also took a shot—Patrick Schwarzenegger. Yes, the son of the action movies icon and former California Governor recently revealed that he auditioned for the role of the Last Son of Krypton. But, as much as he may have wanted to join the DC Universe, I think there are other comic book characters that would be a way better fit for him.

What Patrick Schwarzenegger Said About Auditioning For Superman

Patrick Schwarzenegger appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast for an episode that was posted to their official YouTube channel. Amid the chat, Schwarzenegger admitted that he hadn't done many superhero auditions, but James Gunn’s upcoming Superman was one of the few exceptions. Host Josh Horowitz asked him if he’d ever gone out for any major superhero roles, and his response was surprising:

No, I haven't. I’ve only auditioned for two superheroes. I think it was literally like, Homelander. And I think it was Goldenboy and Superman. Those were like the three that I think I’ve auditioned for.

Hearing that the Midnight Sun actor tried out for the Man of Steel is interesting, but the way he described the process makes it clear it wasn’t meant to be. He continued:

No. I don’t think I even got any feedback. I think it was like, ‘No. No. Not for you.’ [Laughing]. And that was fine, then I got White Lotus right after.

To the actor's credit, he took it in stride. Given the physicality and charm required for Kal-El, it’s no surprise that studios would at least consider the Gen V veteran actor. Ultimately, it seems James Gunn had a particular vision for the character that didn't align with the actor. Still, DC has a deep bench of characters, and there are plenty the actor would be perfect for. Let's take a look at a few.

Which DC Characters Would Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Be Perfect For

The Moxie alum may not have been the right guy for Supes, but there are definitely some DCU characters that would be a perfect match for him. Here are five characters that would suit him well:

Booster Gold – A time-traveling, fame-obsessed hero from the future, Booster Gold starts as a self-promoter before evolving into a respected hero. The Daniel Isn’t Real actor’s natural charm and comedic timing could make him a fantastic choice for the role, especially since James Gunn has already announced a BG series.

– A time-traveling, fame-obsessed hero from the future, Booster Gold starts as a self-promoter before evolving into a respected hero. The Daniel Isn’t Real actor’s natural charm and comedic timing could make him a fantastic choice for the role, especially since James Gunn has already announced a BG series. Nemesis (Tom Tresser) – A highly skilled government operative and master of disguise, Nemesis is a lesser-known but compelling character who works in espionage and covert missions. Given Schwarzenegger’s background in action-heavy roles, with The Terminal List being one of them, he could bring an intense and grounded energy to this DC deep cut.

– A highly skilled government operative and master of disguise, Nemesis is a lesser-known but compelling character who works in espionage and covert missions. Given Schwarzenegger’s background in action-heavy roles, with The Terminal List being one of them, he could bring an intense and grounded energy to this DC deep cut. Max Mercury – Known as the “Zen Master of Speed,” Max Mercury is a lesser-known but fascinating speedster in the DC Universe. Unlike The Flash, Max is a wise mentor figure who has traveled through time due to his connection with the Speed Force. Schwarzenegger's ability to balance both action and depth could make him an intriguing choice for this character, should the DCU explore more of its speedster lore.

– Known as the “Zen Master of Speed,” Max Mercury is a lesser-known but fascinating speedster in the DC Universe. Unlike The Flash, Max is a wise mentor figure who has traveled through time due to his connection with the Speed Force. Schwarzenegger's ability to balance both action and depth could make him an intriguing choice for this character, should the DCU explore more of its speedster lore. Agent Liberty (Ben Lockwood) – A former government agent-turned-antihero, Agent Liberty has a complex moral compass and often finds himself in conflict with both heroes and villains. The California native could bring an intense yet charismatic take on the character, making him a solid addition to the DCU’s more grounded and politically-charged stories.

– A former government agent-turned-antihero, Agent Liberty has a complex moral compass and often finds himself in conflict with both heroes and villains. The California native could bring an intense yet charismatic take on the character, making him a solid addition to the DCU’s more grounded and politically-charged stories. Tommy Monaghan (Hitman) – If James Gunn wants to bring a more darkly comedic, edgy character to life, Hitman would be a fantastic choice. Tommy Monaghan is a wise-cracking, superpowered contract killer who operates in Gotham City. Schwarzenegger’s performance in Gen V as Golden Boy proves he can play a cocky yet likable antihero, which would make him a great fit for this role.

The Big Blue Boy Scout might not have been the right fit, but it doesn’t mean Patrick Schwarzenegger is out of the running for a future DC role. James Gunn has been known to give actors second chances in his projects and, with so many untapped characters in the DC Universe, there’s still plenty of opportunity. Whether it’s in the still in hold Booster Gold series, a Suicide Squad-style espionage story, or a grittier Gotham-set adventure, the Go North actor still has the potential to bring a hero (or antihero) to life on the big screen in an upcoming superhero movie or TV show.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. As for Patrick Schwarzenegger, he is currently starring in Season 3 of White Lotus, airing Sundays on HBO or available for streaming with a Max subscription.