New DCU Rumor Claims What’s Holding Up Booster Gold And Two Other Projects, And I Honestly Hope One Of Them Just Gets Scrapped

Two months ago, the DC Universe finally got underway with the animated series Creature Commandos, which can be streamed with a Max subscription and will return for a second season. There’s a lot more to look forward to from this new franchise in the new future, including Superman’s release in July, Peacemaker Season 2 following a month later, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface and Lanterns are all slated for 2026.

But there are also a number of upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows that are still along ways off from moving forward, if that even happens at all. And honestly, after hearing a new rumor on what’s holding up Booster Gold, Waller and The Authority, I hope one of those three projects just gets put on the shelf.

Where Things Allegedly Stand With Booster Gold, Waller And The Authority

For those unaware, last week, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran held a special DC Presentation event that journalists attended, including CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg. That included Gunn saying the following about the aforementioned DCU projects:

We have Booster Gold is going pretty strong. Waller has had a couple of setbacks, frankly. And Authority has had some issues. But everything else has gone pretty well.

Well, scooper MyTimeToShineHello claims to know what specific issues popped up for these three projects, although take this information with a grain of salt for now. Booster Gold is said to still be in development, but the search for a showrunner remains ongoing due to the previous candidate, Eastbound & Down’s Danny McBride, becoming “too busy” and having “lost interest.” Waller is also still on track and has a showrunner, actors and scripts, but James Gunn apparently “isn’t satisfied” with the scripts, so they’re being rewritten until they meet his approval.

As for The Authority, the movie is supposedly “currently on pause because it’s considered too risky.” Specifically, Warner Bros. Discovery, including president and CEO David Zaslav, are “hesitant to invest $150M+ in an R-rated film based on a lesser known IP.” So now the company is looking to either lower The Authority’s budget or maybe turn it into an animated movie.

I Hope The Authority Doesn’t Move Forward

Of all the DCU projects that were announced back in January 2023, The Authority was the one I was least interested in learning about. Granted, part of this stemmed from me never reading the original comic book series, so I don’t have an attachment to these characters. But beyond that, in a world where we’ve gotten R-rated/TV-MA superhero content like Logan, Deadpool & Wolverine, The Boys, Invincible, Doom Patrol and The Umbrella Academy, The Authority has an uphill battle trying to stand out, even if it did help popularize stories featuring more intense and violent superheroes. Now taking into account the alleged issues affecting The Authority’s development, maybe it’d just be better to set it aside.

That’s not to say I don’t want Authority characters to appear in the DCU. After all, María Gabriela de Faría will appear as Angela Spica, a.k.a. The Engineer, in Superman, and it would be cool for fellow team members like Midnighter and Apollo to be present in certain stories. But The Authority just isn’t something that excites me, nor does it sound like an especially integral component to the wider DCU plans. Will I watch it if it comes out in any form? Probably, but I also will be fine if it ends up being scrapped.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, I’m looking ahead to the release of Superman on July 11. And as for Booster Gold and Waller, I’m looking forward to learning more about what those TV shows will have to offer and roughly when we can expect them.