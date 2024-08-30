While Shooting Down A Rumor About Robert Pattinson’s Batman, James Gunn Debunked A Hilarious Claim About His Superman Movie

While he’s obviously not going around dropping spoilers left and right about upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows, James Gunn has arguably been more transparent compared to your average studio executive. The co-head of DC Studios will occasionally go on social media to shed light on these projects, and that includes frequently debunking rumors. The latest example of this was him shooting down alleged information about Robert Patinson’s incarnation of Batman, but soon afterwards, he also put the kibosh on a hilarious claim concerning his Superman movie.

This all started when it was reported that a video game taking place in The Batman universe is in development. A fan asked James Gunn on Threads if this was true, and he responded that “there is no truth to this whatsoever.” But then, completely unprompted, he also shared this amusing tidbit of information:

There is also no truth to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba being played on the set of Superman (this is a real rumor on Reddit someone just sent me!)

Ok, I need to know how this rumor came into being. Of all the songs that could have been picked to be playing on the Superman set, “Tubthumping” is one of the most hilarious choices, and I’m smiling at the thought of James Gunn blasting this in between shooting takes of David Corenswet’s Man of Steel. But seriously, why would anyone go to the trouble of posting about this on Reddit? It’s not like we’re talking about a secret character or surprising plot twist. There’s absolutely nothing about “Tubthumping” being played during the making of Superman that remotely impacts what we can expect from this reboot.

Still, I suppose it was nice of James Gunn to debunk the rumor about Chumbawamba’s hit song to the few people who saw it on Reddit. Going back to more serious news, it’s a shame that a The Batman-centric video game isn’t in the works, as that would make for one hell of an open world playable story. Maybe that will change someday, but at least fans of this corner of the DC multiverse can look forward to The Penguin premiering next month (you’ll need a Max subscription to watch it) and The Batman: Part II being set for October 2, 2026.

As for Superman, this will be the first movie set in the new DC Universe, and James Gunn and fellow DC Studios head Peter Safran consider it the “true beginning” of this shared continuity, even though the animated series Creature Commandos is technically getting things started. David Corenswet is joined in the Superman cast by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Wendell Pierce, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Eli Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan, among others.

Catch Superman flying into theaters on July 11, 2025. You can pass some of the time until then by revisiting his previous DC works, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1, on Max. Speaking of the latter, Peacemaker Season 2 is also on the way, with Gunn having written all the episodes and set to direct three of them.