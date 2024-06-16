Supergirl Finally Arrived On My Adventures With Superman, But She's Only Made Clark Kent's Life A Lot More Complicated

Warning: SPOILERS for the My Adventures with Superman episode “Most Eligible Superman” are ahead!

The first trailer for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 ended with the reveal that Supergirl will appear, and CinemaBlend later learned from the showrunners that Kara Zor-El was included in the DC TV show because they “hate” to let their version of the Man of Steel “get his legs under him.” We’re now at the halfway mark with this current batch of episodes being added to the 2024 TV schedule, and “Most Eligible Superman” saw Kara, voiced by Kiana Madeira, finally entering the picture. Unfortunately, rather than immediately becoming an ally to her Kryptonian cousin, she’s only made his life a lot more complicated, because it turns out she’s working with one of Superman’s most dangerous enemies.

How My Adventures With Superman Brought Supergirl Into Play

As shown in the preview for “Most Eligible Superman,” Kara Zor-El, who was dressed awfully similar to Dragon Ball Z’s Android 18, met Jimmy Olsen in Metropolis when he “rescued” her from being hit by a truck, unaware of her true identity. While viewers know Kara came to Earth because Clark Kent activated that beacon in “Two Lanes Diverged,” all Kara told Jimmy was that she was looking for her cousin, whom she described as a “warrior.” With the Daily Planet’s Flamebird head doing his best to avoid seeing Clark after realizing he inadvertently paved the way for Lex Luthor to make his first big move against Superman, he agreed to help her out. Along the way, he introduced her to ice cream and hot dogs, and showed her some of the Metropolis sights.

Eventually though, Jimmy realized he needed to stop avoiding Clark, so he brought Kara with him to Metropolis’ most eligible bachelor and bachelorette contest, which was being covered by Clark, Lois Lan and a third-wheeling Cat Grant. The finalists included an angry Hank Henshaw, Silver St. Cloud and, no surprise, Superman, with Clark only agreeing to participate because it was raising money for the children’s hospital. It was soon clear that this contest was not Kara’s scene between the flashing cameras and people bumping into her, but when Clark brushed her off when she introduced herself, unaware this was his cousin, that was the last straw.

Interrupting a conversation between Clark and Lois, with the latter sounding like she wanted to break up with the former because the events at the contest made her think the two weren’t a good fit after all, Kara expressed what a disappointment both Clark and Earth were to her, then conjured a suit of armor around her body and proceeded to attack him. You see, it turns out that Kara’s “father,” who wanted to come with her to Metropolis until she insisted this was something she needed to do on her own, is not, in fact, her biological dad Zor-El, but rather Michael Emerson’s Brainiac. Yes, that Kryptonian warrior who was by Brainiac’s side in the My Adventures with Superman Season 1 finale was Kara, not General Zod as many fans assumed.

What Does This Mean For The Latter Half Of Season 2?

Although Brainiac initially instructed Kara to kill Superman, when the Man of Steel counteracted her heat vision with his freeze breath (the second new power to awaken this season following the force field generation in “Fullmetal Scientist”), the super intelligent alien changed his mind and instructed Kara, whom he also calls his “scion,” to bring Superman to him. So on top of Lex Luthor and Amanda Waller causing trouble together, now the threat of Brainiac has finally arrived on Earth, and Superman is his captive.

Since the My Adventures with Superman Season 2 trailer showed Kara in her Supergirl costume, we can logically deduce that she’ll eventually leave Brainiac’s side and fight alongside Clark. But there’s still an important question that needs to be answered: why is Kara allied with Brainiac? My best guess for now is that because both Kal-El and Kara were launched off of Krypton as babies, Brainiac found her pod and raised her as his “daughter.” Kara also mentioned conquering Earth for the “new” Kryptonian Empire, which Brainiac called “eternal.”

As Clark was told by the Jor-El AI program before it was deleted in the Season 2 premiere, the Empire is no more, but it seems as though Brainiac has either manipulated Kara to think it’s still around, or he is working to revive it with her assistance. Either way, as it the case with most versions of Brainiac across the DC multiverse, he’s one of the greatest threats in the universe. So let’s hope Kara realizes the truth about Clark as soon as possible, and that they’re able to defeat Brainiac before it’s too late.

New episodes of My Adventures with Superman drop Sundays nights during Adult Swim’s Toonami block, and they’re available to stream soon after with a Max subscription. The series has also been officially renewed for Season 3!