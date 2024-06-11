My Adventures With Superman Seemingly Snuck In A Dragon Ball Z Nod, And It's Absolutely Perfect

In what feels like a full circle moment for both animated franchises, My Adventures With Superman might've perfectly referenced the Dragon Ball Z franchise. For decades, many have debated who would win in a fight between Superman and Goku and noted the similarities in their origin stories and immense power levels. Now, it appears the latest Supes installment has employed a connection between the two shows, and I couldn't love it any more if I tried.

We still have to wait until Sunday for the latest episode, "Most Eligible Superman," to be available for Max subscribers. While I'm eager to see what Lex Luthor's next big move against Supes may be, I'm also thrilled that one major character will make her debut. Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, will arrive on the scene, and a not-so-subtle Dragon Ball Z connection seems to have been made via her outfit choice.

Kara Made Her Debut, And Her Look Is Reminiscent Of A DBZ Character's

Ahead of the upcoming episode of My Adventures With Superman, a promo dropped on YouTube and longtime animation fans immediately spotted something interesting about Kara Zor-El's outfit. Her ensemble and hair resemble Android 18, who was introduced midway through Dragon Ball Z as a villain and later became one of the heroes and Krillin's wife. For those who haven't seen DBZ in a while, take a look at the photos below for the comparison:

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

While we have yet to hear any official confirmation that Kara's look is influenced by Android 18, the inspiration feels very clear. Sure, she doesn't have the pearl necklace, but even the emblem on her vest is in the same spot as Android 18's logo. If someone on the animation team were to come out and say this was all just some big coincidence, I would be very surprised.

Why My Adventures With Superman Leaning Into Dragon Ball Z Is Perfect

I love seeing My Adventures With Superman make a Dragon Ball reference, especially in light of Akira Toriyama's passing. Following the manga creator's passing, he was honored by Toonami, which now is running a classic lineup of shows on Friday afternoons ahead of My Adventures With Superman.

For parents who want to show their kids some of the classic anime of the '80s , this programming block is A+. My Adventures With Superman is the perfect superhero family show for all ages and, while Dragon Ball Z skews toward an older pre-teen audience, I think most dads would be cool with their kids watching Goku protect the galaxy time and time again.

For the older crowd, Adventures is still a great watch, though, in this fan's opinion. In a world where shows like Invincible and The Boys traumatize us with shocking material, this show calls back to classic animated fare in a great way while still elevating the genre with crisp animation and superb storytelling. If you're a superhero show fan and haven't checked it out yet, you're making a mistake. It has the action, true stakes and heart a viewer could want. Also, if Kara's clothes are a nod to Dragon Ball Z and more Easter eggs are on the way, that's even more of a reason to check this out.

Fortunately, everyone can keep up with My Adventures With Superman as it airs new episodes on Adult Swim on Sundays at midnight as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Of course, those who don't want to stay up that late can always use their DVR or wait for it to pop up on Max.