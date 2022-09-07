Superman And Lois Has Cast Its New Jonathan For Season 3 Following Jordan Elsass' Departure

Superman & Lois Season 3 is on the horizon, but it’ll look different in a major way compared to the prior two seasons. In mid-August, it was announced that Jordan Elsass will not return as Jonathan Kent, one of the sons of this CW’s series’ title two characters. Given how crucial Jonathan is to Superman & Lois’ story, obviously a recast was necessary, and now it’s been revealed who will be taking over as the new Jonathan in Season 3.

Michael Bishop has been tapped to fill Jordan Elsass’ shoes as Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois (via Deadline). Bishop, who hails from Australia, has appeared in productions from the Land Down Under like the TV show Grace Beside Me and the movie Swinging Safari, and he made his American debut with Spin, a Disney Channel Original Movie. Bishop joins a main cast that consists of Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing, Tayler Buck as Natalie Lane Irons and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo.

More to come…