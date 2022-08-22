Superman And Lois Star Jordan Elsass Speaks Out After Exiting The Show Ahead Of Season 3

Superman & Lois was hit with some very surprising news just last week. Jordan Elsass, known for playing the role of Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son Jonathan, was revealed to be leaving the show ahead of its upcoming third season. At the time, Elsass was said to be leaving the Superman show due to “personal reasons,” with the producers recasting the role as a result. Now, Elsass himself is speaking out and providing some clarity in regard to his decision to step away.

The 20-year-old star addressed his exit from the CW show during a recent Cameo video that was sent to a fan. In the video, which was shared on Twitter, Jordan Elsass explains that he was indeed looking forward to returning to the series. However, he’s decided to step away from the limelight in order to preserve his mental health:

It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show. … It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for certain, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s gotta take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.

Before his departure became public knowledge, the actor had shared a lengthy post to his Instagram, in which he got candid about his mental health struggles. At this point, it seems that the star is looking to take some personal time to reflect and plan his next steps:

I need some time to myself. I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while. I may not. I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people. … In reality, I think that I have a lot of people that got my back [and] are really rooting for me.

Jordan Elsass made his debut as Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois’ 2021 pilot episode. Earnest but occasionally sarcastic, Jonathan is portrayed as more outgoing than his twin brother, Jordan. While the two were close, their dynamic shifted when it was revealed that Jordan had inherited his father’s abilities. Jonathan’s insecurities about not having powers have been a major focal point of the show, and Elsass played that aspect of the character (and his other personality traits) perfectly. The actor provided even finer work in the second season, during which John was at the center of a drug-related scandal. He also forged a strong familial-like relationship with Natalie Irons (played by S&L Season 2 addition Tayler Buck).

It’s unclear as to what lies ahead for Jonathan or any of the other characters on the show, which was confirmed to be separate from the Arrowverse during its finale. Though a meeting between John Henry Irons and John Diggle suggested that Bruno Manheim and Intergang could be Season 3’s antagonists. And in the final moments of the episode, Clark also created a brand-new fortress for his family. So even without much clarity right now, some major pieces have been put in place.

It is indeed sad to see Jordan Elsass leave the superhero show, though it’s comforting to hear that he’s at peace with the decision and has a number of people in his corner during this time. One can only hope that as he moves forward, he finds something else that brings him joy, and we here at CinemaBlend wish him the best.

Superman & Lois Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. While you wait for it to return, you can also check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to learn about shows that are returning and premiering in the coming months.