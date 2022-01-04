Superman And Lois Showrunner Drops Hints On Season 2’s New Villains
By Megan Behnke published
The villains are coming out in full force in Season 2 of Superman & Lois.
The second season of the CW's Superman & Lois is nearly here, as things will kick off in a little over a week. The first season definitely brought it when it came to sheer comic book goodness, and this includes the way in which it utilized villains. In that department, the new episodes will go even further to push the main characters, according to showrunner Todd Helbing.
The producer talked to our sister site SFX Magazine about what viewers can expect from the new episodes of Superman & Lois. He didn't reveal every single secret, but it sounds like things won't be slowing down in Clark Kent's superhero or personal life. And it sounds like the former will provide some major stress for the titular hero:
What truly sets Superman & Lois apart from other superhero shows is that it depicts a hero saving the world while being a father to his kids. And along the way, he even teaches them a thing or two about what it means to be a hero. Big Blue has such a rich roster of enemies, so it's hard to say who it might be. What can be said is that they'll have some massive shoes to fill following Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho's role in Season 1. We still have some time before the new episodes air, so let's get those theories going!
But as alluded to, that particular villain won’t be the only one that will be showing up this time round. Plus, interestingly enough, Todd Helbing further explained that the other will serve as a particular challenge for Lois:
It's cool to that the ace reporter will also be getting her own villain. Considering her work at The Smallville Gazette, it’s possible that her journalistic work will play a part in the proceedings. On top of that, she'll also have to deal with the return of a long-absent character. Viewers will definitely be keeping an eye out to see who comes to torment the Kent family next. And of course, we'll see how the Season 1 finale's surprise visitor plays into these developments.
Superman & Lois Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, January 11 on The CW! Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see what other shows to look out for.
