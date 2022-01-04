Superman And Lois Showrunner Drops Hints On Season 2’s New Villains

The second season of the CW's Superman & Lois is nearly here, as things will kick off in a little over a week. The first season definitely brought it when it came to sheer comic book goodness, and this includes the way in which it utilized villains. In that department, the new episodes will go even further to push the main characters, according to showrunner Todd Helbing.

The producer talked to our sister site SFX Magazine about what viewers can expect from the new episodes of Superman & Lois. He didn't reveal every single secret, but it sounds like things won't be slowing down in Clark Kent's superhero or personal life. And it sounds like the former will provide some major stress for the titular hero:

The fans are going to know the path we are going down really quickly. In a really good way, the Superman issue he has is driving the issues he has as a dad. This is a particular villain, that the more I talk about the more people are going to figure out who it is. But Superman is dealing with an enemy that is going to be a massive headache for him.

What truly sets Superman & Lois apart from other superhero shows is that it depicts a hero saving the world while being a father to his kids. And along the way, he even teaches them a thing or two about what it means to be a hero. Big Blue has such a rich roster of enemies, so it's hard to say who it might be. What can be said is that they'll have some massive shoes to fill following Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho's role in Season 1. We still have some time before the new episodes air, so let's get those theories going!

But as alluded to, that particular villain won’t be the only one that will be showing up this time round. Plus, interestingly enough, Todd Helbing further explained that the other will serve as a particular challenge for Lois:

There are multiple villains, really. Both villains affect Clark and Lois personally. We start out with one villain that is really more Superman, while setting up the Lois villain. They are not working together, but they hand off in a cool way this season. One of them comes to the forefront and, in a lot of ways, is more powerful than the other one. It will take the whole team, in a different way than last year, to stop this person.

It's cool to that the ace reporter will also be getting her own villain. Considering her work at The Smallville Gazette, it’s possible that her journalistic work will play a part in the proceedings. On top of that, she'll also have to deal with the return of a long-absent character. Viewers will definitely be keeping an eye out to see who comes to torment the Kent family next. And of course, we'll see how the Season 1 finale's surprise visitor plays into these developments.

Superman & Lois Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, January 11 on The CW! Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see what other shows to look out for.