Superman Comics Writer Name Drops Zack Snyder While Explaining Why He Has A ‘Good Feeling’ About James Gunn’s DCU Movie

As anticipation builds for the new slate of upcoming DC movies , now that the direction of the Universe is under James Gunn’s creative helm, many fans are eager to see how his upcoming Superman will kick things off. Recently, a prominent Superman comic book writer, Mark Waid, shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated 2025 movie release , saying he has a pretty “good feeling” about the project's direction before name-dropping Zack Snyder and his take on the Big Blue Boy Scout.

Recently, renowned comic writer Mark Waid shared his thoughts on Gunn’s upcoming film during an episode of the Capes and Lunatics podcast . Waid, best known for writing Batman/Superman: World’s Finest and the iconic Kingdom Come in 1996, revealed that while he has no “insider” knowledge about the project, he has high hopes for the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s take on the Man of Steel, even mentioning how Gunn’s approach is a clear departure from Zack Snyder’s much darker vision. In his words:

I’ve got a good feeling about this movie. I mean, I like James Gunn. I like his reverential approach, by and large to this kind of stuff, and you know, reverential without taking it too seriously. I mean, [Gunn’s Superman] has a dog in it, a superpowered dog with heat vision. So, you know, it ain’t Zack Snyder.

It looks like Supes will have his iconic canine sidekick, Krypto, in the next big-screen appearance of The Last Son of Krypton. As Waid points out, this detail would be hard to imagine in a Zack Snyder superhero movie.

Waid’s mention of Snyder is notable, as the filmmaker’s dark and gritty take in the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left a lasting impact on the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). While some fans appreciated the weighty and introspective approach, others felt it strayed too far from Kal-El’s optimistic core. Waid, a longtime advocate for a more traditional portrayal of the character, seems to align more with Gunn’s vision, which promises to bring a mix of heart, humor, and reverence for the source material.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Krypto’s inclusion in the already stacked Superman cast of characters is fascinating. While undoubtedly a lighter and more playful element, it already signals a significant shift from Snyder's darker and more serious tone. However, it’s worth noting that James Gunn, the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy, knows how to make his animal characters shine on the big screen, like Rocket Raccoon. He has a talent for blending humor with emotional depth, and let’s not forget his love for a "good boy"—remember Cosmo the Spacedog’s cameo at the end of GoG Vol. 2 and then being a total screen steeler in Vol. 3 ?

Waid’s comments about Gunn emphasize a larger shift for the DCU. Gunn’s entry–what is being called Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters –into the newly restructured universe under DC Studios has signaled a fresh start, with a focus on balancing the epic nature of superhero stories with the humanity and heart that has often been missing from previous iterations. And I, much like Mark Waid, have a pretty “good feeling” as well.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Be sure to check out our list of upcoming superhero movies to see what other superpowered beings are headed to a theater near you.