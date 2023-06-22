A Superman: Legacy Cast Frontrunner Just Made A Video That Has Fans Talking About Him Potentially Playing The Kryptonian

The current iteration of the DC film universe has begun its final act. The Flash is in theaters now, and when the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release date arrives in December, expectations are that will be the end for DC’s connected universe as we know it. However, a new DCU is already being planned, and one of the first questions is, who will be its Superman?

Superman: Legacy is set to be the feature film debut of the new DCU under DC Films’ new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, so being cast as the Last Son of Krypton has to be seen as one of the biggest movie roles out there. One of the names that have been floated as a possible choice for Superman is actor Pierson Fodé, and a new video on Instagram is really showing people how he might look as Superman.

The video is for Action Factory, a company that produces equipment for use on film sets, and in this case, the video is basically a commercial for a lift designed to make actors look like they can fly in movies. Of course, the fact that Pierson Fodé starts off the video wearing glasses before lifting into the air and smashing around some bad guys, makes this a defacto audition tape for Superman as well. And Fodé says there is more where this came from.

Turned me into a beast! Many more to come 💪🏼🔥

Fode has apparently already sent an official audition tape into James Gunn, and according to Variety, the reports are that Gunn liked what he saw. It sounds like the Bold and the Beautiful actor has at least a shot at becoming the Man of Steel, and it looks like he’s going to push hard to show that he’s the right choice for DC to make.

Based on the reaction to the video, there are a lot of people who apparently agree that Pierson Fodé should be the next big-screen Superman. Several comments on the video are from people who are absolutely on board with Fode as Kal-El based on this video alone.

This the most impressive audition tape I’ve ever seen in my life

@jamesgunn CAST THIS MAN. We are all sold.

MAKE HIM SUPERMAN ALREADY....I'M 200% SOLD🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😱

this is mind-blowingly incredible 😄👍🖤 & Pierson has done an absolutely amazing job here

There are, of course, other comments, namely from those who like the current DCEU as it is and still want to see Henry Cavill return to the role as Superman, as close to impossible as that is. But a lot of the response is looking forward to the future.

Pierson Fodé certainly isn’t the only name that has been attached to the Superman role in recent months. Logan Lerman and Nicholas Hoult have also been rumored to be under consideration, and one expects the competition here is going to be pretty fierce. Not only will the role of Superman mean playing the most popular character in the history of comics, but being Superman in the new DCU will mean appearing in a massive franchise that is set to cover movies, TV and even video games.

Superman: Legacy opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.