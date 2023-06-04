Superman: Legacy Casting Rumors Brought To Life With Epic Fan Art, Including Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor

It’s still pretty early to expect any casting news from out of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy , but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from flooding in. As everyone knows, that’s not too far from the next stop on the hype cycle for something like writer/director James Gunn’s big DC reboot, which is the phase where creative fan art comes into play. Thanks to an industrious artist on the internet, some of the rumored casting choices, including Nicholas Hoult ’s Lex Luthor, can now be seen in living color through some artistic renderings.

Instagram artist “youssef_defenshi” recently shared two new drawings that showcased both the Last Son of Krypton and his archnemesis based solely off of the Superman: Legacy casting rumors . As you’ll see below, not only is Hoult’s Luthor depicted in this new art, but the role of Superman has been given to Pearl star and supposed contender David Corenswet. Here, for your viewing pleasure, are those two drawings:

Though we’re still in the world of speculation, with James Gunn’s recent casting rebuttal still fresh in the minds of eager fans, this is a pretty awesome look at our next potential Superman lead. After seeing Corenswet work his charms with co-star Mia Goth in Pearl, it’s not that much of a stretch to imagine the actor playing Clark Kent either. It’s just a shame that none of the promising names up for Lois Lane are pictured opposite the costumed Boy Scout, as we could begin to measure whether prospects like Samara Weaving or Emma Mackey are equally perfect fits.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor feels like another potential home run. A comic book veteran himself from the second phase of X-Men movies, Hoult is allegedly another name being considered to be in contention for Superman/Clark Kent. Both prospects are welcomed, but taking a peek at Hoult envisioned as the world’s greatest criminal mastermind certainly pushes his case as a potential villain pretty effectively.

That second image in particular is important, as while we may not be seeing a potential Superman and Lois combo at work, this is a Supes and Lex pairing that looks promising. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult look pretty good as their individual characters, but combined into one piece of art, they pretty much look poster ready. All that’s missing are some more visual elements, as well as a proper logo and credits, and you’d have something that looks pretty close to the real thing.

Sadly, now’s the time to remind everyone that fan art is not a fan reality, and this is all speculation. For every time there’s been a depiction of something like Tom Hardy as James Bond in fan art , there’s a rumor or two that eventually puts him behind his competition in the betting odds. So if anyone is hoping to be cast in the role of Superman, don't fret just yet, as this race looks like it's only starting to heat up.