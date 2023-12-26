Superman: Legacy Fan Art Transforms Skyler Gisondo Into Jimmy Olsen, And I’m Into It

The DCEU had plenty of peaks and valleys in the years since Man of Steel started it all. But a new shared universe is being formed by CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran , which has fans excited about what’s coming in upcoming DC movies . The first of these movies is Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, and some fan art has transformed actor Skyler Gisondo into Jimmy Olsen. After seeing this rendering, I’m totally into it.

What we know about Superman: Legacy is fairly limited, but James Gunn has been hard at work assembling the group of actors who will bring Metropolis to life. It was revealed that Santa Clarita Diet actor Skyler Gisondo is playing Jimmy Olsen , opposite Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane. Fan art on Instagram showed what he could look like in that role, and he really does seem like a good fit. Check it out below:

A post shared by Julian Bell (@thejulianbell) A photo posted by on

Is it just me, or does he look perfect as the Daily Planet photographer? After the dark take on Jimmy in Batman v Superman , this will no doubt be a welcomed return to form for hardcore DC fans out there. We’ll just have to wait and see what Gunn’s vision for Jimmy ends up being, and how Gisondo is ultimately costumed.

The cast of Superman: Legacy has been helping to build anticipation for the project, thanks to the killer cast that’s been involved. While Skyler Gisondo isn’t as well-known as some of his future co-stars, anyone who saw The Santa Clarita Diet (which is available with a Netflix subscription ) knows he’s got the awkward charm that would perfectly fit Jimmy. And he also looks the part in this fan art.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Julian Bell, who has a few thousand followers on the social media outlet. This includes bringing various upcoming DC characters to life, including Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner , who will also be a part of Superman: Legacy.

The DCEU as we know it will come to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters for the Holidays. Gun and Safran are hard at work crafting a brand new shared universe, with the first group of titles named Gods and Monsters . It should be fascinating to see what their approach is, especially with S uperman: Legacy utilizing other heroes and a big cast of characters.