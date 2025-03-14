Superman Rumor Claims A Major A-Lister Will Be Playing Jor-El, And There Are Already Some Popular Fan Choices

The superhero genre's power in the entertainment industry is still going strong, and soon fans will be treated to a brand new shared universe. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) is over, and James Gunn is crafting the new DCU. His movie Superman will kick things off in theaters, and the latest rumor circulating online claims an A-lister will be signed on to play the title character's father Jor-El.

What we know about Superman is limited, but the upcoming DC movie is fast approaching its release this summer. Moviegoers are curious about what James Gunn is bringing to the table with the first move entry of the DCU's first phase: Gods and Monsters. A rumor from scooper Jeff Sneider claims that a big name will play Superman's father, with popular choices being Chris Pratt or even Tom Cruise.

Obviously this just a rumor, so we should take it with a grain of salt for the time being. One source refuted the Pratt claim, thanks to the actor's potential to return as Star-Lord in the MCU. Still, it's a casting choice that would definitely turn the heads of the fandom, given Gunn and Pratt's history together.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Home to boxsets of Friends, The Wire, and The Sopranos, you can also watch more recent hits such as Succession, Euphoria, and all things DC. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

The filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios finding a big name like Pratt or Cruise for Jor-El does make a great deal of sense. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will remember the great Marlon Brando playing the role opposite Christopher Reeve's Superman. And for Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, that honor went to Russell Crowe. As such, there are big shoes to fill if Gunn brings Superman's father to the story of his DC blockbuster.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As much a Guardians of the Galaxy fans would be tickled to see James Gunn and Chris Pratt collaborating again within the genre, he is expected to pop back up as Peter Quill in some upcoming Marvel movie. A final title card from Guardians 3 confirmed that Star-Lord would be back, but there's been no real news since then.

Fans assumed that Pratt might be back in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, as those projects are expected to be massive, multiversal, and chock full of characters. But if he ends up getting a role in the DCU, could that change things?

Regardless, the Superman cast list is already quite strong, with David Corenswet leading the way as Clark Kent opposite Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. It doesn't looks like the DC flick will be a typical origin story, especially with a number of other DC heroes joining the fray such as Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, Mister Terrific and Metamorpho.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our questions will finally be answers when Superman hits theaters on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Only time will tell if the studio revealed who is playing Jor-El, or if it ends up being a surprise for moviegoers.