‘It’s Just The Coolest’: Superman’s Isabel Merced Geeks Out Over Her Hawkgirl Suit

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. But the DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) is officially over, and new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran starting a new universe with Gunn's Superman movie. The movie also features other DC heroes, and actress Isabel Merced geeked out over her Hawkgirl Suit, saying "it’s just the coolest."

What we know about Superman is limited, but anticipation for the upcoming DC movie is steadily building. As previously mentioned, the cast list of Superman includes other heroes such as Merced's Hawkgirl. While speaking with Empire, the Madame Web actress shared her excitement about her costume in the DC flick, offering:

Honestly, inside I'm just a nerdy guy. I feel like that's who I actually am. I'm geeking out every time I try on the supersuit! It's just the coolest thing in the world to me.

Honestly, same. So many of us DC fans would lose our minds if we got our own superhero suit, which is why cosplaying is such a popular pastime. And from the set photos from Superman, it certainly looks like the heroes of Superman are going to look awesome when it finally arrives in theaters.

Merced's excitement about her Hawkgirl suit might also have to do with her time in the cast of Madame Web. Fans were disappointed when she and co-stars like Sydney Sweeney wore their suits for jut a few shots in the movie, spending the majority of its runtime without powers. But for Superman, Merced will be a full-blown hero as Hawkgirl.

When James Gunn's Superman movie was first announced, most fans assumed this would be yet another origin story ala Man of Steel. But it seems like we'll be getting a Superman who becomes an established presence, and interacts with a number of other superheroes. In addition to Hawkgirl, Merced will be joined by Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/ Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi's Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan's as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

Exactly how these heroes will factor into the story of Superman remains a mystery for the time being, but it should make for some thrilling and unique action sequences. Seeing one superhero's powers brought to life is already fun, let alone a full team with unique abilities.

Not much is known about the contents of the new Superman, so fans are filling in the blanks with their own theories about what might go down. But James Gunn celebrated wrapping principal photography, so hopefully that means we'll get more information sooner rather than later.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Superman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 11th, 2025. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.