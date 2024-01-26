‘Coolest Thing Ever’: Sydney Sweeney Recalls First Time Suiting Up As Spider-Woman For Madame Web
It had to be a real thrill.
For all the talk about the superhero genre being in trouble, there’s still a tremendous amount of buzz surrounding upcoming comic book properties, whether it be Deadpool 3 or James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Audiences still want exciting superhero projects, and studios are willing to invest to build cinematic worlds. It’s also, of course, exciting for the actors who get a chance to either return to a signature role (like Hugh Jackman is doing for Wolverine in Deadpool 3), or create a hero we previously hadn’t seen on screen. Just ask Sydney Sweeney how she feels trying on her Spider-Woman suit for the first time when starring in Madame Web.
Sony Pictures has their own version of a Spider-Man universe happening. It includes the upcoming pictures Venom 3, Kraven the Hunter, and the soon-to-drop Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson in the title role. There were rumors that the movie might introduce an in-universe Spider-Man (and fans wanted Andrew Garfield), but until that happens, we’re going to get three variants of Spider-Woman, and one – Julia Carpenter – will be played by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. During a recent conversation on Hot Ones, Sweeney talked about getting into her Spider-Woman costume for the very first time, explaining:
It doesn’t matter how old you are, or how many times you have seen yourself in a superhero costume – once again, looking at you, Hugh Jackman – it has to be incredibly cool to finally see yourself realized as a comic book hero. Simu Liu told us a great story about trying on his Shang-Chi costume for the first time, and it’s only one of many similar tales you hear over the years. For Sydney Sweeney, the Spider-Woman costume was a change of pace from the Australian bikinis and the stunning red dresses she wore opposite Glen Powell as they promoted Sony’s Anybody But You. But now it’s goodbye rom-com, and hello superhero world.
Catch glimpses of Spider-Woman in the full Madame Web trailer:
There’s a lot of activity on the Sony side of the Spider-Man universe. Both Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are on the slate of upcoming 2024 movies, and the studio is in development on Venom 3 – but not El Muerto. There also seem to be all sorts of conversations about Spider-Man 4, and what type of movie the Tom Holland sequel should be. More on that one as it develops. In the meantime, look for Madame Web in theaters beginning on February 14.
