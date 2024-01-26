‘Coolest Thing Ever’: Sydney Sweeney Recalls First Time Suiting Up As Spider-Woman For Madame Web

For all the talk about the superhero genre being in trouble, there’s still a tremendous amount of buzz surrounding upcoming comic book properties , whether it be Deadpool 3 or James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Audiences still want exciting superhero projects, and studios are willing to invest to build cinematic worlds. It’s also, of course, exciting for the actors who get a chance to either return to a signature role (like Hugh Jackman is doing for Wolverine in Deadpool 3), or create a hero we previously hadn’t seen on screen. Just ask Sydney Sweeney how she feels trying on her Spider-Woman suit for the first time when starring in Madame Web.

Sony Pictures has their own version of a Spider-Man universe happening. It includes the upcoming pictures Venom 3, Kraven the Hunter, and the soon-to-drop Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson in the title role. There were rumors that the movie might introduce an in-universe Spider-Man (and fans wanted Andrew Garfield ), but until that happens, we’re going to get three variants of Spider-Woman, and one – Julia Carpenter – will be played by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. During a recent conversation on Hot Ones, Sweeney talked about getting into her Spider-Woman costume for the very first time, explaining:

I was in Boston already – we filmed in Boston – and we had like this really cool skin done of our body, so they could get like a full 3D measurement of us. And they showed us sketches, and I was like 'Oh my god that's so cool!' because it had like full 3D sketches of our faces. And when I put it on, I truly, I felt like a superhero. It was the coolest thing ever.

It doesn’t matter how old you are, or how many times you have seen yourself in a superhero costume – once again, looking at you, Hugh Jackman – it has to be incredibly cool to finally see yourself realized as a comic book hero. Simu Liu told us a great story about trying on his Shang-Chi costume for the first time , and it’s only one of many similar tales you hear over the years. For Sydney Sweeney, the Spider-Woman costume was a change of pace from the Australian bikinis and the stunning red dresses she wore opposite Glen Powell as they promoted Sony’s Anybody But You. But now it’s goodbye rom-com, and hello superhero world.

Catch glimpses of Spider-Woman in the full Madame Web trailer :