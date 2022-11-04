The Boys Reportedly Added A DC And Marvel Vet For College-Set Spinoff

The Boys universe is preparing to expand on Amazon Prime, following the raunchy animated series The Boys: Diabolical. College-set spinoff, Gen V, already has an exciting cast, and now there will reportedly be a Marvel and DC star joining the ranks.

One Take News reported that Clancy Brown has been tapped for an undisclosed role in the upcoming streaming spinoff. It’s not known how many episodes Brown will appear in, but reportedly according to sources, he will be in at least one episode.

If Clancy Brown’s previous roles are any indication, his role on Gen V will definitely be one to look out for. The prolific actor was part of the Green Lantern cast and has played more than one character in the MCU. He portrayed Ray Schoonover on Daredevil and The Punisher, as well as the voice of Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok. So, he definitely has quite a bit of experience in superhero franchises, and that’s only just a fraction of his work as an actor.

It's hard to predict just what kind of role Brown will play on Gen V since he could play a professor at the college or a mentor of some kind to the young supes. Though perhaps he could continue playing villains. But hopefully, more information on his role is announced soon, but with Gen V not premiering until sometime in 2023, it may be a while.

Gen V has been in the works for a while now and follows the lives of young superheroes in college dealing with everything that hormonal young adults struggle with, on top of having powers. With The Boys being as raunchy as ever, Gen V will follow in its footsteps, and likely include some very hardcore scenes, but it’s not The Boys without it, so that’s not really a surprise.

As for the rest of the Gen V cast, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Jaz Sinclair is one of the leads, along with Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose dad had a funny reaction after he got cast. Gen V will also feature Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, Maddie Phillips, Marco Pigossi, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. So if reports are true, Clancy Brown is definitely joining a talented group of people for what can presumably be a pretty great series.

Meanwhile, Season 4 of The Boys is getting pretty big as well. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the show for the upcoming season, bringing yet another Supernatural reunion to the Amazon series, and he had a pretty Negan-appropriate reaction. It will be interesting to see what the season will consist of and how it could tie into Gen V since the spinoff will be part of The Boys universe.

Don’t forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, so you watch Gen V when it comes out. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.