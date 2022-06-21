How Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacted After Son Patrick Showed Him Pics From The Boys' New Spinoff For Amazon

Arnold Schwarzenegger has many kids who are living their adult life in and out of Hollywood, but a couple of his sons have also gotten into the bodybuilding and acting game. Joseph Baena is the spitting image of his dad and is following eerily closely in his massive footsteps , but Schwarzenegger’s oldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is also making a name for himself in the acting world after being hilariously inspired by his dad . After being cast in the upcoming spinoff for Amazon’s The Boys, we now know how Patrick's father reacted to pics of him in the project.

Now coming off of its third season, Amazon’s The Boys has paved the way for a couple of spinoffs. While the animated spinoff Diabolical has already dropped on Amazon Prime, there is a live action spinoff in the works called The Boys Presents: Varsity featuring Patrick Schwarzenegger as, reportedly, a character named Golden Boy.

Apparently filming has already started, because according to Variety , Patrick Schwarzenegger has been able to show off some of the pictures of him on set shooting some, um, pretty explicit scenes. Here’s what the star said with regard to his famous dad’s reaction to said pictures:

He looked at me and he was like, ‘What the fuck are you filming?’ I was like, ‘It’s this show called The Boys. … You have to watch an episode to understand it, or else I can’t articulate what happens in it.

I mean, that’s valid. Both perspectives articulate two separate experiences with The Boys, which also probably applies to the general nature of the upcoming spinoff. For someone who has never seen the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger perfectly sums up the mindset after seeing one wild clip. As for Patrick Schwarzenegger, he totally gets the fan experience, as it’s evident that he has actually seen the show, and thus understands why the gem of a superhero series has such a following and why being cast in the spinoff is kind of a big deal.

That said, I’m kind of surprised that Arnold Schwarzenegger would react in such a way, because have you seen his movies? If I were reading a script for Terminator or Twins without context and without actually seeing the entire film, I’d probably react that way too. They’re awesome movies, but they’re different from anything else coming out at that time and were/are definitely pretty outlandish. It’s also not like Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t gotten explicit in the past as well; I mean, he gets nude in Terminator 2 and is opposite a very sexy Jamie Lee Curtis in True Lies .

The same could be said of Amazon’s The Boys (and most likely the upcoming spinoff) to an extent, because while there are a number of superhero movies and even superhero TV shows, none give us quite the feel as The Boys’ crude, corrupt and honestly pretty gross look at what goes on with superheroes behind closed doors, away from the adoring public.