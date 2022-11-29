Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Is Aware Of Fans Lusting Over Nightwing's Booty, And Isn't Against It

Superhero fans are nothing if not vocal about their interests, whether it’s about comic-to-film adaptations, specific costume details, super-couples, etc. Nightwing fans, for instance, are particularly fond of sharing a fondness for Dick Grayson’s bat-booty, particularly when it’s filling out the vigilante’s banging costume . That rear-end appreciation isn’t relegated to just one type of media, either, and incorporates versions from comics, animated projects, video games, and HBO Max’s live-action series Titans. Star Brenton Thwaites, who has rocked the moniker and costume in tandem since Season 2’s finale, is indeed aware that fans are keen on not only the character’s butt, but also his own. And he ain’t mad at it.

Having portrayed Dick Grayson’s Robin and then Nightwing for four seasons combined, Brenton Thwaites has turned hopeful brooding into an artform, and I know I’m not the only one who could watch an episode filled with only Nightwing fight scenes. (Obviously with Starfire alongside him blasting the bejesus out of whoever dares step up.) Speaking to SFX Magazine (via Digital Spy ) about the currently airing Season 4, Thwaites confirmed he hasn’t been living under any rocks in the Batcave, and is clued in on fans’ interest in a certain part of Nightwing’s physique, saying he’ll do his part to keep his butt worthy of such attention. In his words:

I don’t know what to say except I will keep doing some squats! That’s cool. The episodes aren’t about my ass, although it’s not something I would shy away from or be offended by.

Ever the humble actor, Thwaites is basically saying right there that the show isn’t called Nightwing, but Titans, so fans should probably be obsessed with ALL of the characters’ butts, and not just his. Although that’s probably just relegated to the humans, and not so much Beast Boy in Tiger mode.

More sincerely, while the Titans star would likely already still keep up with his squat reps regardless of fans’ butt-related interests, Thwaites doesn’t seem to be taking any of it too seriously in terms of being viewed as Gotham City eye candy. Beyond the tongue-in-cheek(s) reply, the actor spoke to his understanding that comic book and superhero stereotypes have fed into such sexualizations for years now, saying:

You look at the comics and both males and females are sexualised. That’s just a part of the content to get people in. It’s the two-sided character. It’s Dick Grayson and then when he puts the suit on, he’s shiny. He’s sexy, charismatic and a superhero. That’s just part of it.

Let’s not forget that Nightwing full-on died in Season 3 before being brought back to life via Lazarus Pit — a story element that Brenton Thwaites initially took issue with — so Titans fans have totally been lusting over the butt of a former corpse. Those who only did early in Season 3, but then stopped once he died, are still safe. But if you fully admit to getting hot and bothered by the resurfaced Zombie Deathstroke and his zombie ass, there’s probably a hotline number you should look up. But no kink-shaming here.

Season 4 has definitely given the Titans some issues that are slightly more pressing than anyone’s opinions about anyone else’s derrieres. With Mother Mayhem delivering more of her specific brand of chaos, along with Sebastian journeying into Brother Blood-dom, the threats can come from anywhere. And don’t be surprised if Lex Luthor finds a way to return from his own death , though I feel like fans will obsess more over his beard than his bum.