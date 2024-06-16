Venom 3 Star Was Asked Whether They Feel Pressure For The Film To Be A Hit After Madame Web Bombed

The upcoming Venom: The Last Dance will mark the third entry in the Tom Hardy-led trilogy as well as the fifth overall installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. At this point, the SSU hasn’t seen too many successes, with Hardy’s two films having been the most profitable at the box office thus far. 2022’s Morbius didn’t strike much of a chord and, more recently, Madame Web bombed as well. With those facts in mind, one has to wonder whether the cast of the upcoming threequel feels any pressure for their movie to be a hit. Well, one cast member, Juno Temple, was asked that very question and provided thoughts on the subject.

What Did The Actress Say About Starring In The Latest Venom Movie?

Juno Temple is no stranger to the superhero genre, as she previously played a smaller part in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. However, as part of the Venom 3 cast, Temple will be stepping into a more prominent role. The actress discussed her work in the 2024 movie schedule entry while on the awards campaign trailer for FX’s Fargo. Her interviewer eventually posed the question of whether she feels that her superhero film really needs to succeed given the performances of past SSU entries. Temple ultimately gave a measured response to the query:

I can honestly say that I’m not programmed to think about it like that. It’s quite new for me to be a part of a movie of this size. I’m just hoping that I did the best job I could on a [movie] that was a really amazing thing to be involved in. I hope that whether the five people go to see it or whether 500 go see it, or more, I hope that they enjoy it and it takes them out of their everyday lives for a minute.

The comments that the Ted Lasso alum shared with THR seem to suggest that she’s approaching the matter with an open mind and heart. Honestly, that’s probably the best way for any actor to approach one of their upcoming projects. I’d assume that an actor appreciates when their movie performs well. But, sometimes, you really do just have to go with the flow, accept the possibilities and express gratitude over having had an opportunity at all. So kudos to the actress for having such a refreshing outlook. On the other side of that equation, though, are execs at Sony, who may have other thoughts at this time.

How Have Sony’s Spider-Man Movies Performed Up To This Point?

While the critical reception to the SSU movies has mostly skewed negatively, the box office receipts have fluctuated. Its first installment, 2018’s Venom , hit box office milestones , eventually amassing a global haul of $856.1 million against a budget that reportedly ranged between $100 and $116 million. The 2021 sequel, subtitled Let There Be Carnage, finished its theatrical run with over $506 million worldwide against a $110 million budget. The next year, the Jared Leto-led Morbius, which had an attached $75 to $83 million budget, grossed only $167.5 million (even after social media sparked a second theatrical stint for it). And, earlier this year, Madame Web had a poor debut and ultimately earned a little over $100 million against an alleged $80 to $100 million budget.

Much has been said about just how long Sony’s stable of Spider-Man-adjacent flicks will continue to be cranked out, given the receipts. There’s also been concern about another forthcoming chapter in the franchise – Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter . The film has been shifted on the studio’s schedule for a little while now and, more recently, Kraven was delayed to December. When asked about the move, producer Matt Tolmach explained that “Christmas is the best release period there is” and that the time frame is the best fit for the blockbuster production.

So, based on how the SSU has been received thus far, one would think that Sony will be watching very closely to see how The Last Dance is received. But I wouldn’t expect Juno Temple – who plays a scientist studying symbiotes – to stress herself out over how it’s received. I’m also confident that she’ll crush it in her role.

Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25. While you wait for it, be sure to read up on other upcoming superhero films .