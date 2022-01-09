Why DC’s Naomi Won’t Be Crossing Over With The CW’s Arrowverse Shows During Season 1, According To EP Ava DuVernay

The CW is getting ready to welcome its newest DC Comics-based show, Naomi, and many may be wondering how it could connect to the Arrowverse. The titular character is linked to Superman, after all, as she runs a fansite devoted to the iconic Metropolis-based hero. However, according to series EP Ava DuVernay, fans shouldn't expect a crossover (like "Armageddon" or any other) any time soon.

Film and TV Ava DuVernay maven seems more than excited for the new show, and fans of the comic certainly are as well. Though her most recent comments may come as a surprise to them. With Naomi being paired with Superman & Lois on Tuesday nights, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to have the two shows crossover. DuVernay, however, revealed during Television Critics Association's winter press tour (via EW) that this debut season is all about getting the new heroine to come into her own:

In terms of crossovers, we're not thinking about that right now. She's on her own path, and I really think that this is the first part of the Naomi-verse, and that people need to be trying to cross over over here. … you won't see any crossovers season 1. That's not there. [Naomi] is firmly in her story and we are singularly focused on that journey.

Honestly, it makes sense that the Selma director wants to put all the focus the main character for the first season. Not every show needs to have a crossover like The Flash or Legends of Tomorrow have had during their runs. Even DC’s Stargirl has yet to have an actual crossover with any of the Arrowverse shows, despite already being two seasons in. All in all, with the new series' captivating plot and interesting protagonist, the lack of a crossover shouldn't be a problem for it.

While it looks like we won't be getting any crossovers out of Naomi Season 1, fans can still look forward to fan-favorite characters popping up elsewhere in the Arrowverse. David Ramsey is still making his way across the CW-verse as potential Green Lantern John Diggle, and Kat McNamara has expressed interest in returning as Arrow's Mia Smoak following the “Armageddon” event on The Flash last year.

Hopefully, when there is a crossover on Naomi, it’s with Superman & Lois, though. It would almost be too perfect to have the Man of Steel meet his biggest fan. It may be a while before such a thing happens, as the freshman superhero show would have to get renewed. But the show is already looking like it could be something special. And don't worry, if Superman & Lois' villain-filled second season is anything like the first, that show should be back as well.

Don’t miss the series premiere of Naomi this Tuesday, January 11 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW! You can also check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to find out what other shows you can look out for this year.