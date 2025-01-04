5 Reasons Why I'm Finally More Excited For A DC Cinematic Universe Than I Am For The MCU

If you enjoy comic book movies, then it's been hard being a DC fan for the past few years.

Yes, I know, the Snyderverse acolytes will tell you otherwise. But, as somebody who was personally happy to see the Snyderverse come to a close , I -- and many other DC fans -- have seen Marvel have their time in the sun, only to watch DC trip over its own cape time and time again.

But, what's that? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's James Gunn! And, with him now guiding the DC cinematic universe, I think I'm finally more excited for the DCU than I am for the MCU. Here's why.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The MCU Shows Have Grown Kind Of Stale As Of Late, Whereas The Penguin Proves That DC Can Deliver The Goods On The Television Front

I used to be obsessed with Marvel's TV shows . Week after week, I'd make sure to stay up late just to see every new episode that came to Disney+.

However, the year is 2025, and you honestly couldn't get me to even check Disney+ these days to see what the MCU has to offer. What If…? More like, Why Bother? Agatha All Along? I mean, I heard good things about it, but I just had no interest. The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again ? If you had told me two years ago that there was going to be a new Daredevil show, I would have flipped my lid. Now, I don’t even want to flip on my Disney+ app anymore.

But, I was completely enraptured with the recent DC show, The Penguin (even though I HATE Oz Cobb as a character) .

And, I didn't expect anything from Creature Commandos, but it's one of the most interesting shows that I've seen in a long time. I'm also surprisingly pumped for the upcoming Lanterns TV show , since I’ve never been a fan of Green Lantern in the past.

That’s why, in every way, I feel like the DCU is on fire, while the MCU is merely smoldering. And, I think I might know one reason why…

I Also Like How It's Perfectly Natural For DC To Go R-Rated Whenever It Wants, However Marvel Seems To Need To Make Exceptions

When I first learned that Deadpool & Wolverine would be Rated-R , I was honestly skeptical. I mean, this was a studio that made headlines for dropping an F-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 , so I really didn’t believe the MCU would ever have a Rated-R film until I finally saw that red band trailer.

But, Warner Bros.? They have no problem having Rated-R content in their superhero stories. I think this is important, because it has always set it apart from the MCU, but I think it can go even further now that James Gunn is at the helm.

Because honestly, I’m kind of tired of comic book stories brought to the screen, at least when it comes to the fun-for-the-whole-family MCU approach. However, watching The Penguin, with all of its foul-mouthed, violent storytelling, it just made me glad that they didn’t have to follow the MCU mandate of keeping almost all of their content in a PG-13/TV-14 realm.

And, it’s not like I think that ALL DC stories need to be Rated-R, as I most certainly wouldn’t want that for the upcoming Superman movie. However, I have full faith that if James Gunn did want to make another Rated-R movie like he did with The Suicide Squad, then it wouldn’t be a stretch.

Hell, I could even see an R-Rated Batman movie after what we got with The Penguin and Joker, which I find exciting. Much more exciting than anything we’re getting from the MCU. And about that…

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Think The Upcoming Slate Of DC Movies Sounds A Lot More Interesting That What We Know So Far Of The MCU's Line-Up

I’m sorry, but when looking at this upcoming slate for Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU , I’m not impressed. I mean, I want to be, but I really can’t drum up any excitement for Captain America: Brave New World, or Thunderbolts*.

I mean, sure, I’ll probably be excited for The Fantastic Four: First Steps since I’m a sucker for anything Fantastic Four-related (Yes, even the “bad” movie ). But, I honestly couldn't care one iota for yet another Avengers flick.

That said, I am practically panting for the upcoming slate of DC movies . First off, Superman has me freaking drooling in anticipation, and I don’t even LIKE Superman. That’s the power of that trailer. And then, we have Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026, which will feature one of my favorite DC characters, Lobo (Played by Jason Momoa, which is perfect casting) . And, to top off 2026, we’ll also get my favorite Batman villain, Clayface, in his own movie, as well as (hopefully) The Batman: Part II.

I mean, like, what is going on here? I have never been excited for upcoming DC movies unless it pertained to Batman. When we were mired in the Snyderverse, we kept getting movies that were leading up to the inevitable Justice League, but none of them were hitting for me.

And I saw all of them, no less! Film after film, I was more and more disappointed, and it got to the point where I skipped the second Aquaman, and only caught The Flash once it landed on MAX (And hated it, by the way).

However, the future is nothing but bright for DC, whereas I have no enthusiasm whatsoever for the MCU, and there’s a big reason why.

(Image credit: Disney)

We Are Also Getting A Sort Of A Reboot With DC, Whereas The MCU Seems To Be Running On A Treadmill

I know I’m beating a dead horse, but I really hated the Snyderverse. That’s why I’m super happy that we’re getting a sort of do-over with DC, with Superman being the perfect leaping off point.

Not only that, but it looks like we’re getting all kinds of interesting new stories from DC, like Sgt. Rock (Let’s go, Easy Company!) a new Swamp Thing movie, and a freaking Constantine 2 (About damn time!)

And the MCU? I don’t know…MORE Avengers movies. Another Spider-Man film. Honestly, I really don’t care anymore. Eternals is my favorite Marvel movie (which probably says all you need to know about me), but I love that film because it took honest to God risks. It was different, it was unique, and people hated it, but it was a new approach for the MCU, and I’ve been waiting for something as bold for years now, but haven’t gotten it.

Instead, we’re just getting more Avengers movies, which makes me feel like the MCU is on a treadmill, and I’m pretty tired of it.

I just want something new from the MCU, and it doesn’t look like I’m ever going to get it, while DC is full of nothing but excitement. And I think we have one man to truly thank for it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Always Thought James Gunn Was The Most Interesting Director In The MCU, and Now DC's Got Him

I don’t think this is a controversial statement, but James Gunn was the most interesting director the MCU ever had. Yes, one could argue that the Russo Brothers left the biggest impact on the MCU with Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, but I would also counter that neither of those films had to take virtual unknowns like The Guardians of the Galaxy, and make them into household names.

But James Gunn did it.

He took D-level Marvel characters, and made them into A-level phenomena. That is no small feat! So, when Warner Bros. acquired his services, I just knew that they were deciding to head in a different, more interesting direction with their properties.

And while yes, the future of the DCU is not squarely on James Gunn, I think it’s safe to say that he is to DC, what Kevin Feige is to the MCU, in that he is now the guy whose shoulders all of the successes and problems that will fall upon in the foreseeable future.

James Gunn has a unique mind and perspective, and I love the idea of what his projects have to offer, while I’ve kind of given up hope in what Kevin Feige has to offer. Maybe Phase 6 of the MCU will surprise me, and hopefully the X-Men will reinvigorate my passion for the MCU, but as of right now, I’m all James Gunn, all day, baby.

How about you?