17-Year-Old Hugh Jackman Pulled A Solid Wolverine Snarl In Throwback Pic, But I Don't Think The X-Men Badass Would Wear That Jacket

Before shared universes and comic book movies became commonplace, they were major financial risks for studios. Case in point: the original X-Men franchise , which began back in 2000. That movie helped make Hugh Jackman into a household name, thanks to his role as Wolverine. While Jackman was a last minute replacement for Logan , he seemingly always had it in him. Case in point: a throwback pic from when he was snarling at 17 years-old. Although I don’t think the X-Men badass would wear the jacket in the photo.

Hugh Jackman is the face of the X-Men franchise, as he wore Logan’s claws for decades and a ton of movies. Fans are thrilled that he’s returning to Wolverine in Deadpool 3 , although production paused as a result of the ongoing strikes. Jackman has been staying in Wolverine shape , and posted a birthday throwback on Instagram that shows him growling like the character from an early age. Check it out below:

How cute is that throwback? Seeing Jackman as such a young man is a trip, considering how long he’s been a Hollywood leading man. But his image shows how far he’s come in the decades since the photo was taken. That’s one way of celebrating your birthday. Happy 55, Hugh!

Hugh Jackman shared this image with his whopping 31.4 million Instagram followers. The comments section is filled with people wishing him a happy birthday, and musing about how the snarl was seemingly a sign that he was born to play Wolverine. Luckily for us, he decided to take up the claws again after the ending of Logan . Although I doubt his signature character would wear that fancy blazer in the throwback image.

The Prestige actor’s birthday is seemingly the first major celebration he’s had since Jackman and his partner Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation . There’s been plenty of chatter about this online, considering their decades together. Although there were some reports that Jackman’s split wasn’t exactly a surprise , and was in fact a long time coming. Still, one has to imagine that his first post-break up birthday is inspiring some strong feelings for the former couple.

As previously mentoined, the Greatest Showman star will return to the superhero genre in Deadpool 3, to the joy of fans everywhere. Fans are eager to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faux feud play out onscreen, especially since we’ll finally see Wolverine’s yellow suit in live-action. Not much is known about the upcoming threequel, but fans are wondering if it’ll be pushed back as a result of the strikes.