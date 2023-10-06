Why Hugh Jackman's Divorce Isn't 'Sad,' According To One Of His Best Mates

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. Fans love being cued into the personal life of public figures, which can be a downside to fame. One A-lister who might be feeling this is Hugh Jackman , who is making headlines for his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness. But here’s why Jackman’s divorce isn’t “sad”, according to one of his best mates.

The public was shocked when Jackman and Furness announced their separation , especially since they’d been together for 30 years. While Jackman’s upcoming book will address their separation, one of close friends spoke to NewIdea about why the situation isn’t as depressing as one might think. As they put it,

I do think their relationship changed over the years. It was passionate at the start but then kids life and everything else happens.

There you have it. Rather than a traumatic incident serving as the catalyst behind their break-up, it seems that it was more of a slow burn. And as their relationship with each other changed, Jackman and Furness eventually decided to part ways. But they’re seemingly committed to keeping their family together in the wake of this change.

The anonymous insider has apparently been mates with Jackman for decades, so they seemingly have more context and perspective on the former couple’s decision to part ways. Jackman has been spotted in New York since the announcement was made, although he’s not speaking much about the personal matter. Until the book comes out that is.

Later in the interview, that same friend of Jackman offered more context about what’s happening between the X-Men star and his ex. It sounds like there’s no hard feelings between the former couple, as they were quoted saying:

People keep saying it's sad, but if it's the right thing for the both of them then it's not sad at all. Hugh did, and does, adore Deb, but that doesn't mean you have to stay together forever.

While he’s going through major life changes, the Greatest Showman actor does seem to be doing well. Jackman is staying in Wolverine shape ahead of returning to the Deadpool 3 set, and went viral for attending a Chiefs game alongside Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift . So at least he’s able to get out and be with friends during this challenging time.