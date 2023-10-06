Why Hugh Jackman's Divorce Isn't 'Sad,' According To One Of His Best Mates
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are splitting up after decades, but it's reportedly not all sad.
For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. Fans love being cued into the personal life of public figures, which can be a downside to fame. One A-lister who might be feeling this is Hugh Jackman, who is making headlines for his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness. But here’s why Jackman’s divorce isn’t “sad”, according to one of his best mates.
The public was shocked when Jackman and Furness announced their separation, especially since they’d been together for 30 years. While Jackman’s upcoming book will address their separation, one of close friends spoke to NewIdea about why the situation isn’t as depressing as one might think. As they put it,
There you have it. Rather than a traumatic incident serving as the catalyst behind their break-up, it seems that it was more of a slow burn. And as their relationship with each other changed, Jackman and Furness eventually decided to part ways. But they’re seemingly committed to keeping their family together in the wake of this change.
The anonymous insider has apparently been mates with Jackman for decades, so they seemingly have more context and perspective on the former couple’s decision to part ways. Jackman has been spotted in New York since the announcement was made, although he’s not speaking much about the personal matter. Until the book comes out that is.
Later in the interview, that same friend of Jackman offered more context about what’s happening between the X-Men star and his ex. It sounds like there’s no hard feelings between the former couple, as they were quoted saying:
While he’s going through major life changes, the Greatest Showman actor does seem to be doing well. Jackman is staying in Wolverine shape ahead of returning to the Deadpool 3 set, and went viral for attending a Chiefs game alongside Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift. So at least he’s able to get out and be with friends during this challenging time.
Deadpool 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024, although fans are wondering if it’ll be delayed. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
