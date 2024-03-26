Channing Tatum Commented On Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Post, And Of Course That Sparked All The Gambit Comments

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes currently in play. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which will feature Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. Channing Tatum recently commented on Jackman's ripped Wolverine post, and of course that sparked all the Gambit comments.

Those of us who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that a number of projects have been announced and scrapped. That includes Channing Tatum's Gambit movie, which was shelved years ago. But fans think he might play the beloved X-Man in Deadpool 3, especially after he commented on Jackman's post. As a reminder, his workout video from Instagram can be seen below:

This is a peek behind the curtain on how Jackman got back into superhero shape for his role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans are eager to see him in Wolverine's yellow suit for the blockbuster, but there are also tons of rumors about cameos. And that includes ongoing chatter about Tatum possibly playing Gambit.

The flamed of this chatter were fanned by the Magic Mike actor himself, after he left a comment about just how ripped Jackman looked. It reads:

Letttsss gooo daddy!!!!

And just like that, the chatter about Tatum being in the Deadpool 3 cast has gotten some new life. Because his comment got a ton of likes, as well as responses from moviegoers who are freaking out about that very concept.

Indeed, there are plenty of Marvel and X-Men fans who are taking Tatum's comment as proof positive that he'll finally be playing Gambit. While his solo movie might not happen, Deadpool 3's multiversal story seemed to open up new doors. The comments under Channing Tatum's response include:

Despite Deadpool & Wolverine's first trailer, there are still countless questions about what the upcoming blockbuster. With the multiverse in play including Loki's Time Variance Authority, it seems like anything could happen. The footage has been limited so far, so perhaps a full trailer will reveal more, and therefore address the various fan theories currently circulating online.

As previously mentioned, there are a number characters that fans might think appear during the runtime of Deadpool 3. In addition to Gambit, other names being tossed around include Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Halle Berry's Storm, Dafne Keen's X-23, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine finally arrives in theaters on July 26th. While we not-so-patiently wait for more information, be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.