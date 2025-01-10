Cynthia Erivo Wants To Play X-Men’s Storm, And Her Reasoning Is A+

Comic book fans have been waiting a long time for new Marvel movies to include characters from the X-Men, and while we’ve definitely seen more lately, we’ve yet to see the team of mutants come together since the original films. While we wait, the lead of the Wicked movie cast , Cynthia Erivo, has shared her hopes to play one key hero in the franchise, and her rationale has me wanting her to be cast right away.

When Erivo attended the 2025 National Board of Review Awards on Tuesday in New York, she was asked if she had another dream role in mind after the release date for the second Wicked movie ends her journey as Elphaba later this year. Check out her response (via X ):

I really want to play Storm. I know it sounds frivolous but I don’t think we’ve uncovered how grand she is and all of the inner turmoil that she has. So I think there’s a world in which we could do something like that.

While on the red carpet of the event, where Wicked won Best Film, Erivo didn’t bat an eye over her pick for the next “dream role”. While Erivo is still best known for her work in Broadway and musical theatre, she’s putting it out in the universe that she would love to join the Marvel universe to play Ororo Munroe, a.k.a. Storm.

The comic book character has been around in the comics since 1975, when she was created by writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum. Many actors would love to be part of the Marvel universe due to how high-profile it is (or perhaps how awesome the costume is), but Erivo would want to take on the role to explore the unique “inner turmoil” Storm goes through as a mutant. Hear that, Marvel? It’s time to see the actress defy gravity once again, but as a mutant!

Halle Berry was the first actress to play the character in a movie, and while she was rumored to be in Deadpool & Wolverine, the actress said she was never officially asked to reprise the role . After her, Alexandra Shipp played a younger Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, but we imagine the MCU would like to cast another Storm to reboot the franchise for a new generation.

If Erivo did get the role, it would share some DNA with Elphaba/The Wicked Witch since Storm comes from a long line of African witch-priestesses. She, of course, has the ability to control the weather and is thought to be one of the most powerful Marvel characters, as well as a fan-favorite to many.

Hopefully Cynthia Erivo just manifested herself a Marvel role! You can check out what upcoming X-Men movies and TV shows are coming up here on CinemaBlend.