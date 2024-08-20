Deadpool 3’s Aaron Stanford Reflects On Pyro’s Journey Throughout The X-Men Films
Aaron Stanford appeared as Pyro in two X-Men movies before reprising his role in Deadpool & Wolverine.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) has once again expanded with Deadpool & Wolverine, which feature a ton of wild cameos throughout its runtime. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting for mutants to join the fun, and a number of X-Men alum got to reprise their roles. That includes Aaron Stanford, who recently reflected on Pyro’s journey throughout the X-Men movies.
Deadpool 3 is breaking records at the box office, and serves as a tribute to Fox's superhero movies, including X-Men. Aaron Stanford played Pyro in two X-Men movies before returning as part of Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list, and spoke to ComicBook about his time as the villainous mutant. He offered:
He's not wrong. Stanford made his debut in the franchise in X2: X-Men United, playing John Allerdyce / Pyro, a bad boy at Xavier's school who eventually turns to the dark side by joining Magneto's Brotherhood. This was quite the arc, that the actor still seems to connect with all these years later.
Pyro ended up returning for X-Men 3, which was the controversial finale to the original trilogy. While fans took umbrage with how Cyclops and Professor X were killed off, Stanford wasn't as happy with Pyro's characterization. In his words:
Points were made. While Pyro got to be a full-fledged villain in X-Men 3, he had less character development than his previous appearance. Aaron Stanford seemed disappointed in retrospect, even if he got to be a bigger badass during actions sequences in the film.
When we see the character again in Deadpool & Wolverine, he'd been living in The Void and working for Cassandra Nova after being pruned by the Time Variance Authority. He explained how this influenced his performance in the acclaimed threequel, saying:
Deadpool & Wolverine was filled with returning faces, and Stanford's Pyro was one of the more significant roles. While the Deadpool 3 trailers confirmed his role, there were plenty of other surprises, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Dafne Keen's X-23, and Chris Evans' Human Torch.
Fans are super interested in how the X-Men fill factor into upcoming Marvel movies, and when the team will finally be introduced. Another appearance by Stanford's Pyro seems unlikely, but it's clear that just about anything could happen.
The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.