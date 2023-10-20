Kingsman’s Taron Egerton Has Been Fancast As Wolverine, But Matthew Vaughn Thinks He’d Be ‘Amazing’ As A Major DC Villain
Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn knows which comic book character Taron Egerton should play, and it's not Wolverine.
The superhero genre has been dominating the film world for years now, and there are a number of shared universes currently duking it out for box office supremacy. And as such, moviegoers have theories and thoughts about which actors should join in on the fun. Case in point: Kingsman’s Taron Egerton is a popular fan choice for Wolverine. But that franchise’s director Matthew Vaughn thinks he’d be “amazing” as a major DC villain.
Egerton has done plenty of wild fight scenes during his time in Kingsman, so he seems like a great choice to join a comic book property. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to join the MCU, and have been debating who might play the members of that team. Matthew Vaughn recently appeared on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, where he spoke about the campaign for Egerton to play Logan. But he actually thinks the 33 year-old actor would be a great DC villain. In his words:
Honestly I’m in. While Taron Egerton seems like a great choice for Wolverine, especially as he’s a #ShortKing, Vaughn makes a good point. He’d rather see an even more comic book accurate actor take on the claws, and would instead give Egerton the villainous role of Lex Luthor. We don’t know who James Gunn is casting in the role for Superman: Legacy, so it doesn’t seem completely impossible. Are you listening, James?
There’s been a ton of discourse about who might play the X-Men in the MCU, and the chatter got so loud that Egerton addressed the Wolverine rumors directly. He’s not the only younger actor whose name has been thrown around by the fandom, with Daniel Radcliffe responding to rumors he got ripped to play Logan. We’ll just have to patiently wait for any information from the studio about how the mutants are being handled. Superman: Legacy’s cast is being assembled, but the role of Luthor is seemingly open.
Of course, the questions about who will be the next Wolverine is made more complicated by the fact that Hugh Jackman is returning as Logan in Deadpool 3. It’s unclear how that will work within the MCU, and if he’ll stay in that role. And with the Deadpool threequel recently delayed, we might have to wait longer for any answers about what comes next.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is The Marvels on November 10th. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest