Kingsman’s Taron Egerton Has Been Fancast As Wolverine, But Matthew Vaughn Thinks He’d Be ‘Amazing’ As A Major DC Villain

The superhero genre has been dominating the film world for years now, and there are a number of shared universes currently duking it out for box office supremacy. And as such, moviegoers have theories and thoughts about which actors should join in on the fun. Case in point: Kingsman’s Taron Egerton is a popular fan choice for Wolverine . But that franchise’s director Matthew Vaughn thinks he’d be “amazing” as a major DC villain.

Egerton has done plenty of wild fight scenes during his time in Kingsman , so he seems like a great choice to join a comic book property. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to join the MCU, and have been debating who might play the members of that team. Matthew Vaughn recently appeared on the podcast Happy Sad Confused , where he spoke about the campaign for Egerton to play Logan. But he actually thinks the 33 year-old actor would be a great DC villain. In his words:

He’d be better as Lex Luthor. He’d be an amazing Luthor. He shouldn’t be Wolverine. I don’t think he’s right for it. You got to really go back to the comic. Hugh is brilliant as Wolverine, but I’d go back to the what the comics are… [he’s] small, grizzly, tough guy. Hugh has made it so iconic that if you go into that version… no. Taron would make an amazing, intelligent villain.

Honestly I’m in. While Taron Egerton seems like a great choice for Wolverine, especially as he’s a #ShortKing, Vaughn makes a good point. He’d rather see an even more comic book accurate actor take on the claws, and would instead give Egerton the villainous role of Lex Luthor. We don’t know who James Gunn is casting in the role for Superman: Legacy, so it doesn’t seem completely impossible. Are you listening, James?

There’s been a ton of discourse about who might play the X-Men in the MCU, and the chatter got so loud that Egerton addressed the Wolverine rumors directly. He’s not the only younger actor whose name has been thrown around by the fandom, with Daniel Radcliffe responding to rumors he got ripped to play Logan. We’ll just have to patiently wait for any information from the studio about how the mutants are being handled. Superman: Legacy ’s cast is being assembled, but the role of Luthor is seemingly open.

Of course, the questions about who will be the next Wolverine is made more complicated by the fact that Hugh Jackman is returning as Loga n in Deadpool 3. It’s unclear how that will work within the MCU, and if he’ll stay in that role. And with the Deadpool threequel recently delayed , we might have to wait longer for any answers about what comes next.