The Story Behind Hugh Jackman's Meet Cute With Pal And Faux Enemy Ryan Reynolds: 'I Was Blown Away'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman met filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and the story is adorable.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are two A-listers who are consistently making headlines... particularly in relation to each other. Jackman and Reynolds' faux feud has been entertaining audiences for years now, and will take center stage in the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3. And the pair of stars recently revealed their meet cute on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). What's more, Reynolds was even quoted saying "I was blown away."
What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but fans are eager for the pair of title characters to finally join the MCU. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that they first shared the screen in 2009's Wolverine movie, which failed to impress audiences. While speaking with with each other for People, the actors revealed their first impressions of each other. Jackman was hyped to work with the Waiting... actor, sharing:
This would mark the first time Ryan Reynolds played Wade Wilson, although he wasn't exactly the Deadpool we know and love from the beloved film franchise. While Reynolds brought his signature humor to the role, the way the character was handled was puzzling, including giving him new powers and never actually making him turn into the Merc with the Mouth.
Luckily for us all, the pair would eventually lead the cast list of Deadpool 3, with fans eager to see their chemistry back on the big screen. And while X-Men Origins: Wolverine failed to impress audiences, it did start a beautiful friendship that would last over a decade.
Later in that same video by People, Reynolds revealed how nervous he was joining the set. It turns out that Jackman made him feel instantly welcome on the X-Men prequel flick, as the Deadpool actor put it:
And just like that, a bromance for the ages began. While Reynolds and Jackman are constantly poking fun at each other online, there's clearly a ton of love shared between the two actors. And Reynolds revealed that working with his bestie on X-Men Origins: Wolverine actually taught him a ton about leading a movie. In his words:
How sweet is that? And this lesson was no doubt put in to practice many times, as Reynolds has led a number of major film productions since starring in the X-Men spinoff. And that definitely includes his ongoing role in the Deadpool franchise.
It should be fascinating to see how their interpersonal dynamic plays out on the big screen in Deadpool 3. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed the title characters coming to blows, and it looks like there will be blood.
Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
