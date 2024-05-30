The Story Behind Hugh Jackman's Meet Cute With Pal And Faux Enemy Ryan Reynolds: 'I Was Blown Away'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are two A-listers who are consistently making headlines... particularly in relation to each other. Jackman and Reynolds' faux feud has been entertaining audiences for years now, and will take center stage in the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3. And the pair of stars recently revealed their meet cute on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). What's more, Reynolds was even quoted saying "I was blown away."

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but fans are eager for the pair of title characters to finally join the MCU. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that they first shared the screen in 2009's Wolverine movie, which failed to impress audiences. While speaking with with each other for People, the actors revealed their first impressions of each other. Jackman was hyped to work with the Waiting... actor, sharing:

I just remember being blown away by you being there. I was so excited to meet you. And so thrilled you were there. We needed you.

This would mark the first time Ryan Reynolds played Wade Wilson, although he wasn't exactly the Deadpool we know and love from the beloved film franchise. While Reynolds brought his signature humor to the role, the way the character was handled was puzzling, including giving him new powers and never actually making him turn into the Merc with the Mouth.

Luckily for us all, the pair would eventually lead the cast list of Deadpool 3, with fans eager to see their chemistry back on the big screen. And while X-Men Origins: Wolverine failed to impress audiences, it did start a beautiful friendship that would last over a decade.

Later in that same video by People, Reynolds revealed how nervous he was joining the set. It turns out that Jackman made him feel instantly welcome on the X-Men prequel flick, as the Deadpool actor put it:

Well, I remember showing up in Sydney. That was the biggest movie I'd ever worked on at that point. I was blown away. It was so intimidating walking onto that set. I was nervous as hell. I didn't know anyone or anything about it. I was jet-lagged, disoriented, feeling really green and out of my depth. There was no script to look at. It was just like, what's gonna happen. Then I heard my name in between these trailers as I was walking...and it was you. And just the fact you knew my name meant so much to me. It was all the difference.

And just like that, a bromance for the ages began. While Reynolds and Jackman are constantly poking fun at each other online, there's clearly a ton of love shared between the two actors. And Reynolds revealed that working with his bestie on X-Men Origins: Wolverine actually taught him a ton about leading a movie. In his words:

I just remember what a consummate host you were but I also learned so much about what it means to lead a set... I watched you know every member of the crew's names, have a working dialogue with every crew member and how you injected yourself in the creative process was so beautiful to watch. How everyone around you felt so seen; it left a big impression on me. I thought, 'Man if I'me ever remotely lucky enough to be in Hugh Jackman's position in life, these are the lessons you want to get into your DNA as soon as humanly possible.'

How sweet is that? And this lesson was no doubt put in to practice many times, as Reynolds has led a number of major film productions since starring in the X-Men spinoff. And that definitely includes his ongoing role in the Deadpool franchise.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It should be fascinating to see how their interpersonal dynamic plays out on the big screen in Deadpool 3. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed the title characters coming to blows, and it looks like there will be blood.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.