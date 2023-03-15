Zack Snyder Is Teasing Something Justice League-Related, And I Think I Know What It Is

There isn’t a day that goes by when Zack Snyder’s fans don’t call for his return to the DC Universe on social media. Without exaggeration, the filmmaker’s name trends daily on social media, or a hashtag for his Justice League movie. Of course, there’s the whole Restore The SnyderVerse campaign, and a pitch to sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix (like that’s something Warner Bros. would be willing to do). But this morning, Snyder dropped a massive tease on his social channels, and gave his fans three dates that they need to save.

Here is Zack Snyder’s announcement . Let’s speculate on what it might mean after the video:

#fullcircle pic.twitter.com/UTK9qSq17qMarch 15, 2023 See more

The voice you hear in the announcement above belongs to the great Ray Porter, who voices Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s DC movies, taking center stage in the four-hour Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Snyder accompanies the video with the message Full Circle, a hint to his followers… who are very attuned to picking up clues left by their favorite director online. But what could “full circle” mean? I have an idea.

The video teases three dates. April 28, 29 and 30.

There are three movies in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe: Man of Steel; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and; Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

If I had to hazard a guess, I’d say that Zack Snyder is planning a film festival of sorts around his three DC movies, and possibly showing them on the big screen once again… or, in the case of Justice League, for the first time, proper, in front of his fans.

That might not be what Zack Snyder’s fans want to hear. They’d probably prefer an announcement on the future of Snyder in the DC universe . But it’s his use of the term “full circle” that leads me to believe he is going back to his beginning, closing off a loop, and using the three dates mentioned to show the three movies he managed to make in this world. And that’s reason enough to celebrate!