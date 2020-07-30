The Masked Singer Will 'Keep The Momentum Going' With Season 4 Fall Return

This year, you can expect big visuals, huge visuals because we are working or looking at solving the problem of no audience or small audience. And as you know, from watching the show, the audience is a huge character. So this year, we're going even crazier. Big art splashes to create more energy. So I'm excited about Season 4, it's going to be really awesome. We're going into production in the next couple of weeks. And I think everyone who's watching is going to be really excited to see something fresh.