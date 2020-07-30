Law And Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni Talks Stabler's Evolution For New Spinoff

With Christopher Meloni talking about real-world changes in society and what we're currently dealing with, it sounds like he might be implying that Stabler left the SVU because he was getting fed up with violent and/or otherwise shady policing tactics. Considering all the protests still happening across the country as July comes to a close, it's obvious that Law & Order: Organized Crime won't be able to sidestep such serious issues to deliver a traditional approach to TV cop shows. But will that actually be what inspired Stabler's absence? (Obviously we're just talking about plotting here, and not Meloni's personal choices to leave the series.)