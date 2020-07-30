Martha Stewart Learns About Thirst Traps After Getting Fans Hot And Bothered

Leave a Comment
It can sometimes be hard to keep up with pop culture trends, especially for, well, grown ass adults who already have a lot going on. Such is the case with Martha Stewart, who, even despite her friendships with much younger celebrities like Snoop Dogg, had still managed to miss out on learning about one of the most prevalent holdovers from 2010s internet culture: the thirst trap. But! This doesn't mean that Stewart is incapable of accidentally wandering into her own thirst-inducing social media post and getting fans hot and bothered, and this had led to some education for the much loved lifestyle maven.
While the idea of a basic selfie is probably pretty easy to understand, even for those who don't spend a lot of time online, the phrase "thirst trap" doesn't automatically indicate what one is in for unless one knows about the sexual desire definition of "thirst." But, as those who follow Martha Stewart on Instagram saw last week, it's not impossible to find yourself posting a thirst trap without knowing anything about what it is. Entertainment Tonight took the 78-year-old entertaining guru to task for a recent picture she snapped of herself coming out of the pool, and, well, let's just take a look at that first, in case you missed it:
Well, just look at Martha Stewart! Alright, now that you know what all the pursed-lip, sultry-faced fuss is about, let's get back to what Stewart said when she was first asked about the now-viral photo and it's thirsty trappings:
I don't even know what that is.
I mean, how can you not love that? Martha Stewart simply has too much to do to try and keep up with all your fancy new terms for things, OK? As you can see from the caption, Stewart was just loving her time in the pool and wanted to pay tribute to all the joy and peace said pool has given to her since she had it installed in her backyard. Man, it doesn't take much to get people riled up after several months of quarantine, does it? This is one of our respected elder stateswomen of entertaining. Maybe you can all just calm down a little, alright?
Oh. You know what? I might have spoken too soon, because here's what Ms. Stewart had to say once the idea of thirst trapation was fully explained to her:
That's definitely a thirst trap. . . . I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool. My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good.
How dare I attempt to stand up for Martha Stewart when she clearly knew what she was doing to us all along! Don't worry, folks. I have now learned my lesson, and learned it well. Never again will I underestimate a senior who's feeling herself and wants everyone to know it!
Thirst trap expert Martha Stewart will be back on our screens with HGTV's Martha Knows Best, which debuts tomorrow, Friday, July 31 at 10 p.m. EST. For more on what you can watch in the coming weeks, check out our summer TV guide and fall premiere schedule!