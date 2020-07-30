Vikings Creator Defends Decision To End Ragnar And Lagertha’s Marriage So Soon

Once again, no. The starting point of “Vikings” was a young farmer, who was happily married, with children, but who was frustrated by his lack of opportunity to sail and explore lands to the west of Scandinavia. That’s when we first meet him. And soon, his ambitions begin to play out - but they bring with them inevitable and sometimes terrible consequences.

He fought his boss, the Earl, he secretly commissioned the building of a new generation Viking ship, he started traveling abroad to big-up his profile and find backers for his projects. Doesn’t that sound so very contemporary? I always thought of Ragnar as a rather contemporary figure. But of course, his rise created casualties - including his first marriage.

I couldn’t have spent more time with Ragnar and Lagertha because, even at the point the story began, their domestic and rural idyll was over! It’s not unusual to start a drama series at a tipping point, and that’s what I did. The world was about to change, and Ragnar and Lagertha changed with it.