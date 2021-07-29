Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Amazon TV Show

Amazon Prime, for a long time, has had some awesome shows that have popped up and taken over our television screens, from the superhero hit, Invincible to comedies like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. However, one of the most popular ones for a long time has been a bit dormant in terms of updates, and that is Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3. But thankfully, we’ve gotten some new information as of late.

The second season ended in 2019, with a Season 3 renewal coming not long after that for the action show. But what exactly is going on with the production of Season 3? And what’s going to happen next? Where are we going to go in the world alongside Jack Ryan? These are some quick things we know about the upcoming third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Will Premiere In December 2022

While it was a bit up in the air for some time in terms of when Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan would return, it’s finally been confirmed, according to Deadline, that the third season is going to come out as part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule. The show’s third instalment is set to drop all eight of its episodes on December 21st, right before Christmas.

It’s fantastic that we finally got an answer to this, as we have been waiting to hear back about this third season for a while after the second season ended in 2019.

John Krasinski Will Return For Season 3 Of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

It would be pretty sad if Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan didn’t return without its main star. But don’t worry – you won’t need to be sad anytime soon. In May 2021, Deadline confirmed that John Krasinski would be returning to play the titular Jack Ryan on the Amazon original show.

After his 2021 release with A Quiet Place: Part II, and his appearance in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , John Krasinski has been on a roll with some awesome projects. I can’t wait to see him return to the spy thriller as soon as Season 3 comes out.

Both Wendell Pierce And Michael Kelly Are Returning As Well

Also confirmed in the Deadline article talking about Season 3, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are going to be returning for the third installment of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime.

Pierce plays James Greer, and Kelly portrays Mike November.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Will Add On Several New Characters In Season 3

Alongside John Krasinski as well as his castmates Pierce and Kelly, there will be plenty of new faces added onto Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in the third season. Per the Deadline article from before, Betty Gabriel, known for her role as Georgina in the Jordan Peele horror film, Get Out, has signed on for a major role in the upcoming third season, playing Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station. Nina hoss is also set to play Alena Kovac in the third season.

Four others have been cast as series regulars in Season 3, which includes James Cosmo from His Dark Materials, Peter Guinness from Cursed, and Alexej Manvelov from Before We Die. Their roles are currently unknown.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Will Have A New Showrunner

Prior to Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Carlton Cuse was the showrunner of the series, but according to Deadline , that is no longer going to be the case.

Prison Break creator, Paul Scheuring, has signed on to become the showrunner of the spy thriller series over at Amazon, while also serving as an executive producer.

It’s always fun to see new people come onto a show like Jack Ryan, and I’m eager to see what Scheuring might bring to the table in terms of a new story, new characters, and everything else in-between.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Will See Jack In A “Race Against Time”

Jack Ryan Season 2 ended way back in 2019, so fans can only imagine where the show might go from there with how long it’s taken for it to premiere. However, we do have an idea of where Jack Ryan might be going next – and the dangers he will learn about.

Per the Deadline article about casting, we also get a little bit of an inside look into what Season 3 will be about, where we will watch Jack Ryan in a race against time.

Ryan ends up being wrongly implicated by a giant conspiracy, and now he suddenly finds himself as a fugitive, trying to survive. As he is hunted down by two giant organizations, he must find a way to survive while in a new continent, using the safety of the underground in order to do so.

Not for nothing, but this sounds so much more intense than the last two seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – and this is only Season 3. Can you imagine the possibilities?

James Greer Might Take On A More Administrative Role In Season 3 Of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Alright, so this is a little bit more on speculation, but James Greer, Ryan’s boss in T-FAD and a former CIA station chief, might be pulling a Nick Fury and assembling a team of players for Jack Ryan to lead.

In a deleted scene that was released exclusively to ScreenRant, occurring right after the Season 2 finale, “Strongman,” we see Jack visit Greer, played by Wendell Pierce, in his office. Greer offers Jack the chance to lead a special team, one that he is assembling.

What exactly could that mean? Who is he assembling? What the heck is going on? Now, keep in mind, this was a deleted scene, so who knows for sure if this might happen, but it’s always fun to speculate and see what might come next for some of the main characters in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – a new team of bad-asses sounds pretty fun if you ask me.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Already Has A Season 4 Planned

I bet you weren’t expecting to see this. According to Deadline , a Season 4 for the show is already happening, and that the fourth season is going to be the end of the show.

While that is sad for long-time Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan fans, there is hope for those who like the universe, as a spinoff is already in development as well. It will feature Michael Peña in the lead role after his character is introduced in Season 4, Ding Chavez.

After such a long wait, I’m sure all of us are anxiously awaiting for the day that the third season of this show finally drops. After years of waiting, are you ready for the next story in Jack Ryan’s life? Bring on the action.