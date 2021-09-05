Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Actor Reveals How Their Fan-Favorite Character Was Going To Return Later In Season 2

(Image credit: NBC)

Thanks to Season 2 of NBC’s musical dramedy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the fan-favorite series really found its footing. Between the emotions and even bigger numbers, Zoey’s really stepped up to the plate. However, the second season of the now-cancelled series also included some surprise character exits. And as it turns out, one of them wasn’t supposed to be permanent, as Harvey Guillén’s George was going to return shortly after his departure.

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén was introduced as the “new Max” at the beginning of Season 2. However, knowing she needed to make some cutbacks and fire some people, Jane Levy’s Zoey made the tough decision to let George go since he wasn’t the best employee. Guillén told Collider that George’s termination from SPRQ Point was ultimately for the better:

It was the best thing that could have ever happened to him. Sometimes you think you want something so bad, and George wasn’t really good at what he did, you know? He wasn’t a great programmer but he had the best intentions and the best personality.

Although Zoey did fire George, she ended up re-hiring him after drinking too much, but then let him go once again -- and to the beat of a Britney Spears hit no less. While the double-firing might have been a bit much, George was indeed supposed to return later on in the season but couldn’t due to Harvey Guillén’s filming schedule with What We Do in the Shadows:

George was supposed to come back, actually. Spoiler! He was supposed to come back for Zoey’s birthday episode and sing 'Kiss Me' because he comes back and, this is the story I was told by the creator, he comes back and he’s happy. He’s like the head of his own company, he has a boyfriend, he comes back and sings 'Kiss Me' because he comes back and introduces the new boyfriend to the whole gang. And it was such a great story arc and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And unfortunately, this time around, with scheduling, that did not work, so I couldn’t come back to Vancouver. I was already in Toronto shooting Season 3.

It would have been interesting to have George return, even if it was just for one episode. Perhaps he could have told Zoey how he felt after she fired him twice. Not only that, but fans would be able get more context on his more recent exploits. Even though we didn’t get to see him again after he got fired the second time, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is currently eyeing a return on Roku in the form of a movie, with a potential third season also in the cards. So perhaps he could make an appearance should things pan out for the series? Or at least, a small mention of him would be nice. Whatever happens, it seems like Harvey Guillén is more than willing to return to Zoey’s, so fingers crossed that it actually comes to fruition!

While you wait for more news on the fate of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, you can stream the first two seasons of the show on Peacock.