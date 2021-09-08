The Bachelorette's Dale Moss Gives Fans Update On Clare Crawley After Breast Implant Removal
Clare Crawley broke the mold when she walked away from The Bachelorette Season 16, engaged to Dale Moss after only two weeks of filming. Since her time on the show, Crawley has continued to speak out for self-care, and has been open on social media about the health struggles she’s faced, which includes a recent surgery to have her breast implants removed. Moss has been at her side for her battles, despite their temporary split, and he has opened up about Crawley’s condition, as well as the lessons he’s learned from watching her.
On Instagram, Clare Crawley has documented her struggle with Breast Implant Illness, telling followers about her decision to have her implants removed and speaking to the importance of women’s body images as related to their body shapes. Dale Moss, the former contestant on The Bachelorette who formed an instantaneous connection with Crawley, spoke to the Talking It Out podcast about how proud he is of his fiancée for taking the necessary steps to keep her health a priority. He also gave an update on Crawley’s post-surgery recovery, saying that everything is all good now.
Dale Moss firmly stated that Clare Crawley’s decisions about making changes to her body were hers to make, saying his role was as a source of support. He told podcast hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that the most challenging part for him was not actually being able to do more, as he had to learn how to comfort and encourage Crawley without being able to physically fix her situation. In his words:
Only four episodes of The Bachelorette Season 16 were filmed before Clare Crawley turned the show upside down by announcing she’d found her future husband, and proved it by bowing out. Tayshia Adams was brought in to serve as The Bachelorette for the rest of that season's episodes, ultimately getting engaged to Zac Clark.
Aside from Clare Crawley’s health issues, she and Dale Moss have weathered other storms in their relationship — probably to be expected when you get engaged after two weeks. The couple broke up after a five-month engagement, with some even saying Moss had been cheating on Crawley. But true love won’t be denied, and the couple was seen together just a month after the breakup, with their reconciliation later being made public. Here's hoping Crawley's health continues to stay on the up and up as their relationship grows.
The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, October 19, with Michelle Young in the hot seat. In the meantime, the drama is in full swing on Bachelor in Paradise, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. Check out our 2021 Fall TV schedule for more premiere dates.
