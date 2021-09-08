Supergirl Just Brought On An Unexpected Character For Help With Nyxly, And I'm Pumped

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode "Still I Rise." Read at your own risk!

Nyxly made her way to Earth in the previous episode of Supergirl, and apparently, her plans weren't to leave Earth immediately, as she told Nia. While her plans were temporarily halted by the loss of her powers, Nyxly managed to manipulate Supergirl into helping regain her powers and put her plan into action. Nyxly wanted revenge on Supergirl for her attempted abandonment in the Phantom Zone, but her plan may fall apart thanks to the unexpected arrival of Mxyzptlk.

Mxyzptlk, or, Mxy, arrived just at the end of the episode, and it seemed clear Supergirl had no prior plans of calling him. It was only when Nyxly trapped her with her magical abilities and then destroyed the housing complex Kara fought all episode to save that she realized she had no other choice. The only way to fight magic is with magic, so who better to fight the evil imp than a formerly evil imp who you're now aligned with?

For Supergirl friends who weren't following spoilers to this point, yes, Thomas Lennon will return to play Mr. Mxyzptlk. According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode "Mxy In The Middle," it also appears as though he'll have some information on Nyxly and her past:

THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her.

Mxy and Kara haven't always been on the best of terms, but the two were friendly the last time they crossed paths. It's likely he'll do what he can to help Kara against Nxyly, which is good for Kara, because Supergirl doesn't seem to have a chance against Nxyly's magic. He'll also sing a song or two in his return, which I'm sure many Supergirl fans are excited about. Thomas Lennon is a wonderful actor in general, so it's exciting to see him reprise the role of Mxy for the final season.

All that aside, it's pretty crazy Nxyly held such a grudge for Supergirl ditching her in the Phantom Zone. I mean, she's a villain, so I get it, but considering how deceptive Nyxly is, you'd think she would've kept the fact that she intended to murder her father upon exit on the down-low from a beacon of hope like Kara. I guess Supergirl would be boring if there wasn't conflict, so we should be grateful for the villain's lack of judgment.

Supergirl airs on The CW Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. We've had some pretty lofty goals for things we wanted to watch in the final season, so feel free to check out our list of things we wanted to see happen, so you know if this final season has hit the mark.