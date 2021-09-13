Cindy Crawford, 55, Recreated Her Iconic '90s Pepsi Ad And It's Like No Time Has Passed

While she’s no longer strutting down the catwalks at New York Fashion Week, Cindy Crawford’s still got it. In between managing her various business ventures, the former supermodel and certifiable fashion star found the time to recreate one of her most iconic ads from the 90’s. Despite the fact that a few decades have passed, Cindy Crawford remains as vibrant as ever with a can of Pepsi in her hand.

Teaming up with photographer David Yarrow, Cindy Crawford recreated her 1992 Pepsi television commercial (which originally aired during Super Bowl XVII) to raise money for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Check out the stunning quasi-throwback image below:

The original Pepsi ad, helmed by Space Jam director Joe Pytka, featured a 26-year-old Cindy Crawford rocking that classic white tank top and denim cutoffs, pulling up in a red sports car alongside the roadside Halfway House Cafe. As two young boys looked on, she sauntered over to a vending machine and quenched her thirst with an ice-cold can of Pepsi. In an amusing comic twist, one of the boys' comment is, “Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?” The ad was so popular that Pepsi resurrected it again in 2002 and 2018, probably more for Crawford's involvement than for the joke.

In the stunning recreation, Cindy Crawford returned to the original Halfway House Cafe, and photographer David Yarrow commented on a separate Instagram post that neither the cafe nor the former model has changed very much — and he’s right. The duo even enlisted the services of the ad's original stylist Peter Savic, who was responsible for Crawford's voluminous, windswept locks. Other members of the creative staff included fashion stylist Nicole Allowitz-Skolnik and make-up artist Sam Visser.

There are, however, a few differences, like the inclusion of two ‘wolves’(actually played by Tamaskan dogs) to stand in for the young boys. While the decision may seem strange, David Yarrow explained the creative choice on his Instagram:

The issue was the two boys who were never in the same frame as Cindy in the advert and would be hard to acknowledge or incorporate into one photograph whilst maintaining the narrative. The idea was to use wolves instead...that way I could introduce a new angle without losing the integrity of the adaptation.

While revivals and reboots are all the rage in Hollywood nowadays, Cindy Crawford’s Pepsi ad recreation was for a good cause. The Pepsi image was created specifically to raise funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, with Crawford having an incredibly personal connection to the organization, as it's where her little brother Jeff was treated for leukemia. He tragically passed away at the age of 3, when Cindy was only 10 years old. Ever since, Crawford has been a major advocate for childhood leukemia awareness, and is an honorary board member of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Check out the original ad below!

Prints of Cindy Crawford’s Pepsi recreation are available on David Yarrow’s website.