Why Jennifer Aniston Felt A 'Little Melancholy' Over The Friends Reunion On HBO Max
By Megan Behnke
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Friends reunion on HBO Max may have been months ago already, but people cannot stop talking about it. The cast of the beloved NBC sitcom got together for the first time since the show ended, and reunited on the Warner Bros. lot in a recreated Friends set, and looked back on their time on the show in front of some superfans with the iconic fountain as the backdrop. And, Jennifer Aniston has opened up about what it felt like to reunite with her former co-stars.
Jennifer Aniston talked all things Friends: The Reunion on the podcast, Literally! with Rob Lowe, and it can make any fan nostalgic. The actress discussed what it was like reuniting with her former castmates after so many years, and the kind of memories it brought back after they worked together for a decade:
Friends was on the air for 10 years, so it makes sense that everyone felt nostalgic and (maybe) melancholy when they went back to the set after so long. The series is such a huge part of so many peoples’ lives that it still feels like it’s around today. Aniston has proven before how much the sitcom means to her, as she shared a sweet message with fans following the reunion’s premiere on HBO Max and some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the special.
Last month, Jennifer Aniston discussed what she learned from filming the special, that “this is eternal.” It just shows that no matter how many roles she or any other cast member has or does, nothing can ever really compare to Friends. It’s such a special show that still resonates with so many people and is beloved by millions. The special was an emotional time for everyone and it’s proof that no matter how much time passes, the cast can just go back into their normal flow because they really are friends; they’re a family.
Hopefully, this sentiment lasts a lifetime, and if they do another reunion years from now, it’s just the same and means just as much to the cast and the fans as it does now.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.