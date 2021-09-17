Why Jennifer Aniston Felt A 'Little Melancholy' Over The Friends Reunion On HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Friends reunion on HBO Max may have been months ago already, but people cannot stop talking about it. The cast of the beloved NBC sitcom got together for the first time since the show ended, and reunited on the Warner Bros. lot in a recreated Friends set, and looked back on their time on the show in front of some superfans with the iconic fountain as the backdrop. And, Jennifer Aniston has opened up about what it felt like to reunite with her former co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston talked all things Friends: The Reunion on the podcast, Literally! with Rob Lowe, and it can make any fan nostalgic. The actress discussed what it was like reuniting with her former castmates after so many years, and the kind of memories it brought back after they worked together for a decade:

All of a sudden, here you are. And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us. And 16 years ago, we were all sort of wide-eyed and bushy-tailed and sort of had our whole lives ahead of us, even though we were heartbroken to say goodbye to these 10 years and this family and these people and the job we all love to do. And it brought so much joy to fans and ourselves. I mean, it was like having a happy pill every single day. Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know. Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy, for each of us.

Friends was on the air for 10 years, so it makes sense that everyone felt nostalgic and (maybe) melancholy when they went back to the set after so long. The series is such a huge part of so many peoples’ lives that it still feels like it’s around today. Aniston has proven before how much the sitcom means to her, as she shared a sweet message with fans following the reunion’s premiere on HBO Max and some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the special.

Last month, Jennifer Aniston discussed what she learned from filming the special, that “this is eternal.” It just shows that no matter how many roles she or any other cast member has or does, nothing can ever really compare to Friends. It’s such a special show that still resonates with so many people and is beloved by millions. The special was an emotional time for everyone and it’s proof that no matter how much time passes, the cast can just go back into their normal flow because they really are friends; they’re a family.

Hopefully, this sentiment lasts a lifetime, and if they do another reunion years from now, it’s just the same and means just as much to the cast and the fans as it does now.